In the blink of an eye, Mason White understood that his senior season was going to be nothing like the way he envisioned it.
When Dyersville Beckman’s star senior point guard hit the floor clutching his right knee on Jan. 8 in a home game against Solon, the scene didn’t look promising. White needed help off the floor and later returned to the bench on crutches.
When the official word came later, it was as grim as expected: a torn ACL.
Diagnosis: Out for the season.
“Definitely not the way I wanted things to play out,” White said.
Less than two months later, White took the floor for the Trailblazers last week in their 56-52 overtime thriller over West Branch in an Iowa Class 2A substate final, clinching the program’s return to the Iowa state tournament. He only played in the closing minutes of the first, second and third quarters and didn’t attempt a shot — but his journey back to the floor changed the course of Beckman’s season.
“You saw what it meant to the crowd,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “He could be risking an even more serious knee injury and something that could affect him even further in life. But when he got out there on senior night to score his basket he had tears in his eyes. He text me later that night saying, ‘I want to help out however I can. I’m going to get a brace and do it. I want my grade to get to the state tournament.’”
Through the first eight games of the season with White, the Blazers were 7-1 and ranked in the Class 2A poll. White averaged 20 points per game through those contests and was the emotional leader for a program primed to make a push for its first Iowa state tournament berth since 2007.
Suddenly, without White, the Blazers dropped seven of their next 10 games and fell to 10-7 heading into senior night on Feb. 8 against West Delaware. White was allowed to take the floor and score a basket to register two points. Having played alongside his senior teammates for so many years, that was the moment White was determined to see the floor again this season — which he was hoping could possibly be the boost his team needed for a postseason run.
“It meant a lot to see him come back,” said Beckman senior Jack Gehling. “Whitey and I have put in a lot of time together since we were little kids. Then in AAU over the summer. Every day it’s me and him in the gym together. To see him back means everything.”
Following a 45-41 win at Independence on Feb. 12 to close the regular season, White told his teammates he was coming back. However, in preparation for a district semifinal game against Jesup, White reaggravated his injury and sat out that game, as well as the district championship win over Waukon.
“It’s been a weird couple weeks,” White said. “I originally was trying to come back for the Jesup game and hurt it again. Now, I’ve been building it back up and taking it day by day. Hopefully I can get back to playing like a half or so down at state. Obviously, I won’t be as good as I was, but just helping the guys out with more than just scoring would be perfect.”
Remarkably, exactly 50 days after tearing his ACL, White entered the substate championship game with 56.1 seconds left in the first quarter to a roar from the Beckman fans in attendance. It was a moment that meant a lot to everyone in the program.
“We battled through that game for him,” Molony said. “Every time we win, we know there’s a chance he could go out there. He’s our emotional leader and when he’s out on the floor, we play better. We hit two big shots (against West Branch) just when he was out there and barely touching the ball. Just a great kid that everyone looks up to, and we wouldn’t be here without him.”
While White was immersed in his journey to get back on the hardwood, it certainly wasn’t lost on him the work his teammates put in to bring the Blazers back to state.
“A lot of the guys I’ve played with forever,” White said. “I’ve taught them a lot of stuff and they teach me. I’m so happy to just be in the locker room and out on the floor, it seems to bring everyone’s confidence up. That’s huge for us.
“There’s two ways to go when you hit adversity like that. When you lose your leading scorer you can fold for the season, or go with how these guys handled it. They worked their tails off, asked questions, learned and everyone stepped up big. It’s awesome watching that.”
Beckman (16-7) earned the No. 6 seed at state and will face No. 3 Des Moines Christian (21-2) at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Whatever his role might be, the winding journey White and his teammates have taken to get there is a testament to their resilience.
“I wish he could have scored (against West Branch),” Molony said. “That would have really pumped us up. I think he’s just saving it for state.”