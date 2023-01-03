01022023-girlswrestling3-jr.jpg
Dubuque Senior’s Zyla Wright (top) applies a hold on Dubuque Hempstead’s Rayna Timmerman during their 125-pound match Monday night at Hempstead.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

Zyla Wright doesn’t waste much time, and she certainly doesn’t look like a first-year wrestler. That doesn’t bode well for her future opponents.

Wright and teammate Jolee Strohmeyer won by fall, and five other Rams won by forfeit as Senior beat crosstown rival Hempstead, 42-38, on Monday night at Moody Gymnasium.

