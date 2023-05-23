The fifth time proved to be the charm for the 54th opening night at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.

The 3/8ths-mile high banked dirt track saw its season opener originally rained out on April 23 and again on April 30 and on May 14 after a scheduled Sunday night off on May 7. A test-and-tune event on April 16 at Dubuque Speedway also fell victim to inclement weather.

