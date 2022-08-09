Jordan Skopp hopes to create a safer environment for fans who attend professional baseball games.
And it starts with safety netting that extends to the farthest ends of dugouts in Minor League Baseball stadiums.
Skopp, a Brooklyn realtor and lifelong baseball fan, operates the web site www.foulballsafetynow.com. The site includes petitions to force teams to extend safety netting and to repeal a rule that protects teams from liability from baseballs or bats that exit the playing surface.
Skopp said he has hired two Ohio-based airplanes to fly protest banners over the games at the Field of Dreams stadium this week to bring attention to the issue. The banner will read “Minor League Mess” for tonight’s game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels. As of this weekend, Skopp hadn’t decided on a theme for the MLB game Thursday night.
A year ago, a plane carried the message “Field of Screams” over the inaugural Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. Last month, “All-Star Shame” flew over the midsummer classic in Los Angeles.
“The goal of the advocacy campaign is to create an honest acknowledgement about this little-known scandal, and to ensure this important narrative on fan safety reaches families before they decide to put their children and themselves at risk by attending a game at a ballpark where netting is inadequate and foul balls regularly rocket into the stands and could alter lives forever,” Skopp said.
Skopp has spent the past three years researching the safety netting lengths at minor league ballparks across the country. He simply called the ticket offices at each ballpark and asked which sections sit behind protective netting.
Skopp found that 44 of the 120 ballparks in affiliated baseball do not include netting that extends to the far ends of both dugouts. The list includes the Cedar Rapids Kernels, who will be playing in tonight’s game in Dyersville.
He said the ballparks in Peoria, Ill., and Vancouver, British Columbia, offer the least amount of protection for fans.
