Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) and Keelee Leitzen run in first and second place at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying cross country meet on Oct. 19. The Mustangs placed fourth at the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland on Sunday in Yankton, S.D.

 Stephen Gassman

The two-time defending Iowa Class 4A state cross country champions finished among the top teams in the region on Sunday.

Dubuque Hempstead finished fourth in a field of 26 teams in the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland at the Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. The 5K meet included several of the top high school runners from five states — Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

