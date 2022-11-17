Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) and Keelee Leitzen run in first and second place at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying cross country meet on Oct. 19. The Mustangs placed fourth at the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland on Sunday in Yankton, S.D.
The two-time defending Iowa Class 4A state cross country champions finished among the top teams in the region on Sunday.
Dubuque Hempstead finished fourth in a field of 26 teams in the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland at the Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. The 5K meet included several of the top high school runners from five states — Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The Wayzata XC Club from Minnesota placed its five scoring runners in the top 23 to score 23 points and easily outdistance the Owls (140), Minnetonka (166) and Hempstead (187). Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky won the individual title in 16:44.70.
Hempstead’s Julia Gehl finished 28th overall in 18:05.2, followed by Keelee Leitzen with an 18:14.60 for 40th, Brooke O’Brien with an 18:32.70 for 54th, Evie Henneberry with a 19:04.60 for 96th and Natalie Schlichte with a 19:25.40 for 124th. Sophia Dallal (19:41.0) and Maddie Digman (20:28.80) also ran for the Mustangs but did not score.
Iowa City High finished eighth in the boys meet behind Ford Washburn, who ran a 14:41.60 to place third individually.
KLEIN NAMED COACH OF YEAR BY TRACK COACHES
Hempstead’s Sharon Klein won the Class 4A girls cross country state coach of the year award from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches after leading the Mustangs to back-to-back titles last month.
Dubuque Senior’s Louie Fischer was honored as one of five at-large coaches of the year in Class 4A, while Bellevue’s Scott Jess earned the same recognition among Class 1A boys coaches and Beckman Catholic’s Tyson Squiers landed Class 2A girls at-large coach of the year honors.
This spring, four Dubuque County coaches earned at-large coach of the year accolades in track & field. They included Western Dubuque girls coach Josie Limmex and boys coach Tom Jasper, Wahlert girls coach Tim Berning and Cascade girls coach Tim Frake. Frake landed the honor in Class 2A and the others were recognized in Class 3A.
BUNKER HILL CLOSES FOR THE SEASON
Bunker Hill Golf Course announced it closed for the season on Monday due to the current winter weather advisory and the cold temperatures forecasted for the remainder of the week.
The Pro Shop will remain open through December, with gift cards and golf apparel, merchandise and equipment available for purchase. The 2023 season passes are also available. Hours of operation will be limited, so call 563-589-4261 in advance to confirm availability.
IHSSN TO BROADCAST IOWA FOOTBALL FINALS
The Iowa High School Sports Network will air all seven championship games in the Iowa prep football playoffs today and Friday live from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Fans can watch all of the games for free on the Watch IHSSN App or at www.IHSSN.com. Mediacom Ch. 22 is also scheduled to broadcast the games on television.
The 8-man championship game will air at 9:30 a.m. today, followed by the Class A final at 1 p.m. and the Class 4A final at 7 p.m. On Friday, the lineup includes Class 2A at 10 a.m., Class 3A at 1 p.m., Class 1A at 4 p.m. and Class 5A at 7 p.m.
Former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac will coach Grundy Center (12-0) against Britt West Hancock (12-0) in the Class A final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.