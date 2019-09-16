Riese Gaber and Mark Cheremeta each scored a goal and added an assist Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-2 victory at Cedar Rapids in a USHL scrimmage.
Antonio Venuto and Matthew Kopperud also scored goals for the Saints, who killed a late 6-on-4 penalty to preserve the victory.
Aidan McCarthy and Erik Portillo split the goaltending duties for Dubuque. McCarthy stopped all 13 shots he faced in his first game action of the preseason.
The Saints completed a weekend sweep and outscored the RoughRiders, 9-4, in the two contests.
The Saints wrap up the preseason with a home-and-home series with Green Bay this weekend. Dubuque hosts the Gamblers at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
The regular season begins Sept. 26, when the Saints play Muskegon at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. They play Madison the following day.