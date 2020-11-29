The University of Dubuque football team’s all-time leader in field goals passed away on Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from injuries suffered in a fall earlier in the week.
Todd Cox, a DeWitt, Iowa, native who kicked for the Spartans in the late 1970s and early 1980s, was 60 years old. A gathering of family and friends will take place in the spring.
Cox played on three Iowa Conference championship teams as a four-year starter for the Dubuque football team. He remains the Spartans’ all-time leader with 30 field goals from 1978-81 and also holds the single-season mark of nine set in 1980.
Cox ranks ninth in career scoring with 176 points, second with 86 career extra points and 10th with 29 PATs in 1980. He also graduated with the school record for career punting average at 37.0 yards and the school record with a 51-yard field goal.
Cox later signed with the Chicago Bears and spent three seasons in the organization behind Kevin Butler. He played for the Chicago Blitz of the now-defunct USFL.
Cox also played baseball for the Spartans and set the school record with five triples in a season. Dubuque inducted him into its athletic Hall of Fame with the class of 2008-09.
Till leads Cal Poly in debut — Dubuque Wahlert grad Riley Till scored 17 points in his Cal Poly debut on Friday afternoon in leading the Mustangs to a 100-46 victory over Bethesda at San Luis Obispo, Calif. Till, a graduate student who formerly played at the University of Iowa, made all seven of his attempts from the floor and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. He also led the Mustangs with seven rebounds.
Pemsl comes off bench for Virginia Tech — Cordell Pemsl, Till’s teammate at both Wahlert and Iowa and also a graduate student, came off the bench in his debut with Virginia Tech on Wednesday in a 77-62 victory over Radford. Pemsl had one point and one rebound in eight minutes of play for the Hokies.
A-R-C honors former area standouts — The American Rivers Conference recently honored several former area preps on its 522-member fall all-academic team. To qualify, a student-athlete must be a sophomore with a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.
Dubuque’s honorees include football player Brock Werner (Dyersville Beckman); volleyball players Kyla Lindsey (Mineral Point) and Lauren Tucker (Lancaster); cross country runners Bailey Hammerand (Senior) and Stacey Kloft (Senior); and golfers Madison Bowers (Mineral Point), Mary Edwards (Wahlert), Megan Gile (Stockton) and Courtney Olson (Clayton Ridge).
Loras’ honorees include football players Brett Bower (Cascade) and Zach Kemp (Wahlert); cross country runners Brandon Doser (Hempstead), Kaylee Osterberger (Wahlert) and Allison Till (Hempstead); soccer player Matthew Williams (Hempstead); volleyball players Sam Stoffregen (Galena) and Krystal Tranel (Wahlert); soccer player Erin Rieckens (Hempstead) and tennis player Audrey Hinz (Wahlert).
Wartburg’s inductees include football players Austin Koopman (Beckman), Payton Rochford (Ed-Co), Owen Grover (Beckman) and Preston Rochford (Ed-Co); cross country runners Greyson Kincaid (Senior) and Joe Freiburger (Western Dubuque); soccer player Cameron Haugen (Wahlert); volleyball players Caroline Kluesner (Western Dubuque) and Kylie Bildstein (Beckman); and soccer player Sophia Huntington (Wahlert).
Central cross country runner Lauren Miller (Senior), Luther runner Heather Hostager (Hempstead) and Luther soccer player Chloe Baumgartner (Western Dubuque) also made the scholastic team.