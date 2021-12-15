Loras College’s Grace Alley and Mike Jasa opened the indoor track & field season with quite the splash this weekend.
Following their performances at the Battle of the Bluff hosted by the University of Dubuque, they were honored as the American Rivers Conference’s women’s and men’s athletes of the week on Monday. A day later, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association selected them as the national athletes of the week.
Alley, a sophomore from Seneca, Ill., won the pentathlon with a school and conference record score of 3,531 points. Her win was aided by personal bests in three events, going 5.32 meters in the long jump, 1.61 meters in the high jump to rank 10th all-time for the Duhawks and 9.50 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. Alley ranks second in Division III in the pentathlon and added another top-five national performance in the triple jump after she won the event and set the school record (11.82 meters) to sit third in Division III.
Jasa, a senior who prepped at Cedar Rapids Prairie, took down his previous 800-meter run school record by nearly a second on Saturday and put himself atop the Division III leaderboard with a time of 1:50.13. His time established a new A-R-C record, is the second-fastest time across any division this season and is eighth all-time on the Division III list. He also anchored the Duhawks’ 4x400-meter relay team of Josh Smith, Ted Kruse and Carter Oberfoell that ran the nation’s leading time of 3:20.67.
At the same meet, Loras sophomore Ryan Harvey smashed the school record in the mile, running 4:10.50 to lead Division III and finish 26 seconds ahead of the next runner. Both Jasa and Harvey benefited from competing against Erik Sowinski, a former world-class athlete and former national recordholder in the indoor 600 meters.
Rogers sets Loras heptathlon standard — Loras’ Ryan Rogers, a former Dubuque Wahlert multi-sport standout, set the school record and moved to No. 1 on the NCAA Division III leaderboard with 5,272 points in the heptathlon at the Battle of the Bluff to earn the A-R-C field athlete of the week award for the fourth time in his career. His clearance of 4.84 meters in the pole vault is the second-best jump in Division III this season, and his long jump of 6.91 meters puts him 13th in the nation. Rogers won five of the seven events.
A-R-C honors Edwards — The A-R-C named Loras junior Marion Edwards, a Chicago native, as its female track athlete of the week. Edwards won the 60-meter dash at the Battle of the Bluff with a time of 7.73, which currently ranks first at the NCAA Division III level; she took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.83, which ranks the second-fastest time nationally; and she raced in the winning 4x400-meter relay that ran 3:58.91, which holds a two-second lead nationally.
UD’s Anderson feted by A-R-C — The A-R-C selected University of Dubuque 157-pounder Zarik Anderson as its wrestler of the week. The graduate student from Rockwall, Texas, won three matches at the school’s Dan Daack Duals on Saturday.
Domask captures WIAC award — University of Wisconsin-Platteville forward Maiah Domask, a senior from Waupun, Wis., has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week. Domask scored a career-high 35 points in an 80-61 win over Luther College on Dec. 7. She was 11-for-21 shooting from the field in just over 31 minutes of work to produce the fourth-best scoring total in program history. Domask also grabbed 16 rebounds (six offensive) and converted 12 of 15 free-throw attempts. The victory was the fifth straight for the Pioneers.
Hannah claims weekly award — UW-Platteville’s Tyler Hannah, a 197-pounder from Prairie du Chien, Wis., earned the WIAC wrestler of the week award. Hannah went 2-0 and increased his team-leading win total to 16.
Edmondson named academic all-Big Ten — University of Iowa sophomore cross country runner Claire Edmondson, a former Dubuque Senior standout, earned academic all-Big Ten Conference accolades this fall. To be eligible for the honor, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.