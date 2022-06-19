Ryan Brosius went 3-for-4, and Patrick Fitzgerald and Christian Prull had two hits apiece as Iowa Class 3A No. 4-ranked Dubuque Wahlert pounded out 13 hits — all singles — in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball doubleheader, sweeping Waterloo East, 12-2 and 10-0, on Friday night in Waterloo, Iowa.
Seamus Crahan allowed just two hits in the five-inning complete-game win for the Golden Eagles (17-6). In the nightcap, Carson Cummer went 3-for-3, Brosius added two more hits, and Walsh and Crahan drove in two runs each. Walsh and Ben Freed combined to fan eight and allow three hits in the five-winning win.
Iowa City High 11-6, Dubuque Senior 8-3 — At Senior: Jon Wille went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Ray Schlosser and Jack Aitchison added two hits apiece for the Rams (5-18) in the opener of the MVC twin bill. Schlosser doubled in the nightcap, when Senior collected just two hits against the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Little Hawks.
Western Dubuque 12-4, Waterloo West 1-1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Caleb Klein, Brett Harris, Garrett Kadolph and Isaac Then all had two hits, and Class 3A No. 5 Western Dubuque (21-4) got three RBIs from Tucker Nauman and two each from Harris and Then in the opener of the MVC twin bill. In the nightcap, Then and Jack Clemens had two hits each, and Harris drove in two runs.
Dyersville Beckman 4, South Winneshiek 1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nick Schmidt struck out 15 and scattered six hits in the seven-inning complete-game win. Class 2A No. 5-ranked Beckman (15-9) made the most of five hits, all singles, and Luke Schieltz drove in two runs to beat South Winn, which received votes in the latest Class 1A poll.
