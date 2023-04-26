Daniel Rogers hopes to repeat a winning formula from earlier this month.
After an April 6 lopsided loss to UW-Whitewater, Loras spun off six straight American Rivers Conference wins to firmly stake itself into the top three of the A-R-C.
Coming off two similar losses via the mercy rule to Central over the weekend, Rogers sees Tuesday’s 9-2 non-conference victory over UW-Platteville at Petrakis Park as another springboard to success.
“Last time we lost big we definitely came out and went on a little streak,” said Rogers, who went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs against the Pioneers. “Today was kind of the same idea. We got embarrassed a little bit (against Central), and responded, for sure.”
Dakota Church added two hits, Tyler Pransky homered and drove in two runs, and five different Loras pitchers combined to allow just seven hits and one earned run to hold the UW-P bats in check.
“We needed to get back into and it was good to see our guys respond,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “I thought our guys really hit the ball well. It’s good to see. We needed to get back on track for Luther this weekend, that’s for sure.”
Loras (23-2, 12-6 A-R-C) hosts a crucial three-game series on Friday and Saturday with Luther, which sits one game ahead of the Duhawks for second place in conference. The top two teams earn a first-round bye in the American Rivers Conference tournament, which kicks off on May 11.
“That series is gonna be big for us,” Rogers said. “We’ve got to take two or sweep, for sure. One and two (seeds) are huge in the conference tournament. With that bye, it’s definitely a big thing to get. This was a good game to get us started.”
Rogers’ third-inning solo homer barely creeped over the right-field fence, but gave the Duhawks a 2-1 advantage. Mitch Gruber added a sacrifice fly and Max McCallum an RBI groundout to make it 4-1 in the fourth before Rogers connected again.
This time he left no doubt.
Rogers blasted his second big fly in the fifth, a towering shot that cleared the right-field wall with ease to give the Duhawks a 5-1 lead. Three batters later, Pransky followed with a two-run shot to left to make it 7-1.
From there, a revolving but steady array of Duhawk relivers preserved the lead, including a scoreless sixth inning from Dubuque Hempstead grad John Cornelius.
“I thought all the guys came in there and were in the strike zone, competing and challenging the hitters,” Tebon said. “Once we scored some runs, it made it a little easier on them where they could afford to make a mistake. I really thought our pitchers did well today.”
As the weekend series with Luther looms large, and a potentially big series with Coe to close the regular season, Tebon values hoe his guys have positioned themselves to close the regular season.
“It’s just exciting because we’re gonna be playing for the two-seed, and it’s gonna be fun baseball, pressure baseball, and that’s kinda what you play for this time of the season,” Tebon said.
Southwestern grad Jordan Stanton started on the mound for UW-Platteville, allowing two earned runs over three innings of work.
