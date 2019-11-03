Loras has its first winning streak of the season.
And the Duhawks went on the road to get it done.
Noah Sigwarth threw for 217 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and Loras rallied out of a first-quarter deficit to beat Nebraska Wesleyan, 21-14, on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.
Coming off a 40-39 overtime win over Buena Vista, the Duhawks improved their record to 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the American Rivers Conference. Loras hosts Simpson next week.
Sigwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, completed 20 of 32 passes, was intercepted once and did not take a sack. He also ran 14 times for 62 yards, including touchdown runs of 7 and 3 yards after the Prairie Wolves (3-5, 1-5) had taken a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Jerry McDaniel gave Loras the lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter, plunging into the end zone from 3 yards out.
Jake Burgmeier led the Duhawks offense with 101 rushing yards on 24 carries. The Duhawks ran for 283 yards as a team and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
Sam Maloney caught five passes for 69 yards for Loras.
Riley Larson and former Shullsburg prep Brett Matye had interceptions for the Duhawks. Chris Miller recovered a fumble, and Tyler Poggenpohl and Sam Jones shared a sack.
Culver-Stockton 47, Clarke 7 — At Dalzell Field: The first winning streak in Clarke program history came to an end as Culver-Stockton rolled to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and outgained the Pride, 358-32.
Clarke’s James Vandun returned a fumble 30 yards at the end of the fourth quarter to break Culver-Stockton’s shutout bid, but the Pride (2-7, 2-1 Heart of America Conference North Division) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.
Nick Wade led Clarke with 24 rushing yards on eight carries. Quarterback Kenyon Williams completed 15 of 30 passes for 40 yards with two interceptions. Riley Langford caught two passes for 22 yards.
Culver-Stockton (4-5, 2-1) scored on kickoff and interception returns, and also registered a safety. Culver-Stockton quarterback Korbin Marcum completed 20 of 37 passes for 164 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jordan Grant ran for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Clarke was coming off the first two wins in program history — 18-17 against Peru State at Dalzell Field on Oct. 19, and its first road win at Graceland, 28-23, on Oct. 26.
Clarke hosts William Penn next weekend before closing its inaugural season at Grand View on Nov. 16.