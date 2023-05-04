A slow start to the indoor track and field season combined with a lagging injury could have been a recipe for disaster for Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty.
However, the senior would not let adversity deter her in her final season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week won the triple jump (35-10 ¼) and the long jump (17-1 ¾) at the SWAL Mid-Season Meet last Monday. Three days later, she set the meet record at the Christopher Becker Invitational at Cuba City with a long jump of 18-1 1/2. She also won the triple jump at the Becker Invitational with a 33-3 1/2, but fell short of her own meet record of 35-8 last spring.
Daugherty has been recovering from posterior tibial tendinitis and most recently, a strained hamstring.
“The posterior tibial tendinitis was really bad at the beginning of the season, and I was not jumping well at all during the indoor meets,” she said. “I was scared when I did jump, and I was in the 15’s for long jump which I was really not happy with. As a senior, I was extremely frustrated, and even had to sit out a couple meets.”
Eventually, Daugherty was able to compete through the pain, and earned a trip to the indoor state meet, where she took fourth in the triple jump at 35-10 1/2.
“I was so excited to see my jumps get back to where I knew they could be,” she said. “Getting outside also made a huge difference for me. I just seem to jump better when it’s hot and humid.”
Daugherty is a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump, and is anxious to make a third and final trip this season.
“I placed fourth the last two seasons, so it’s my goal to get back there and to do better than that,” said Daugherty, who has just missed out on qualifying for state in the long jump.
“I seem to choke at sectionals, so I really want to qualify this year,” she said.
Daugherty seems to be on the right track after setting the Christopher Becker Invite record with 18-1 1/2 last week.
“I didn’t think that I’d break 17 feet, let alone break the record,” she said. “I was jumping with a strained hamstring, so I didn’t know how it was going to go. It was very exciting to do so well on our home track.”
Cuba City coach Kim Matthews said Daugherty’s work ethic has been tremendous.
“She has proven that she’s a hard worker,” she said. “She has put in the extra time, and it’s paying off nicely for her. She’s ahead of where she was at last season despite the injuries, and she has big goals for the postseason. She’s one of those kids who will do whatever it takes to be successful.”
Daugherty plans to continue her track and field career next season at UW-La Crosse.
“I think that will really elevate her,” Matthews said. “She has been an absolute pleasure to coach, and she will be extremely missed next year. She’s developed into a terrific leader, and she’s just a wonderful young lady to be around.”
