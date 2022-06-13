Kirk MacDonald develops players while winning hockey games.
It’s not an either/or proposition, and it requires a delicate balancing act.
That special combination appealed to the Dubuque Fighting Saints, who this afternoon announced MacDonald as the sixth head coach in the United States Hockey League franchise’s Tier I era.
MacDonald, 38, compiled a 155-86-34 record in four seasons as the head coach of the Reading Royals, the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. He follows Greg Brown, who stepped down last month to become the head coach at NCAA Division I Boston College.
“Reading has been a great spot for me, but it was time for a new challenge. When this opportunity arose, I just couldn’t turn it down,” said MacDonald, a native of Victoria, British Columbia. “When you look at the tradition they’ve established in Dubuque, the quality of the league and the opportunity to work with some of the best Junior-aged hockey players in the world, this was a very, very attractive opportunity. I embrace the idea of working with younger kids who are prospects and developing them into better people and better players. For me, that’s exciting.
“Dubuque has had such a history of excellence, going back to when the team started back up, and all of the coaches who have been there before me went on to great opportunities because of their time there. It’s one of the best organizations in the USHL -- and, in my opinion, in all of Junior hockey. It’s an exciting opportunity to work for a first-class organization, and I’m going to do everything in my power to keep that tradition going.”
Jim Montgomery, an assistant coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute when MacDonald played there in the mid 2000s, started the Saints’ tradition in 2010-11 and won two Clark Cups in three seasons before becoming the head coach and a national champion at the University of Denver. He later took the head coaching job with the NHL's Dallas Stars and now serves as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues.
Matt Shaw landed an assistant coaching position at perennial power North Dakota after leading the Saints for two seasons. Jason Lammers parlayed two seasons in Dubuque into a head coaching position at Niagara. And Oliver David moved from Dubuque to an assistant coaching position with EHC Biel in Switzerland's top professional league after four years as head coach.
Since returning to the USHL in 2010, Dubuque remains the only franchise to finish above .500 and qualify for the Clark Cup Playoffs every season in that time frame. The organization annually sends at least one dozen players to NCAA Division I programs, and this past season, 14 former Saints appeared in the National Hockey League.
“Our philosophy on developing players while being a top team in the league every year is very important to me and to the ownership group,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints’ general manager and president of hockey operations. “It’s difficult to do, but it’s not either/or. To be our coach, you have to demonstrate that both are possible.
“Kirk’s philosophies on how he wants to play, how he wants to train the players and what’s important to him all align with our philosophies, and he could back it up with examples. We were also very impressed with what he’s accomplished in Reading. It’s not a prime ECHL market, but he still could put winning teams on the ice, year in and year out. That’s something we appreciated.”
MacDonald finished at least six games over .500 in each of his four seasons in Reading. (The Royals did not participate in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic). This season, Reading posted a 45-17-9 record and lost in the second round of the playoffs.
“A lot of people think about winning or development, development or winning, but the two are not mutually exclusive,” MacDonald said. “If you’re developing your players the right way, you’re going to win. Now, you might lose a few games early in the year that maybe you shouldn’t lose because you’re playing a younger guy in a situation where he might not quite be ready. But, by doing that, it’s going to pay off in March, April and May.”
MacDonald also has ties to Dubuque, in addition to playing under Montgomery at RPI. Nick Luukko, a defenseman on the Saints’ Clark Cup championship team in 2011, played for MacDonald in Reading and later served as his assistant coach with the Royals.
MacDonald coached Frankie DiChiara, who scored the Clark Cup-winning goal for the Saints in 2013, for three seasons in Reading. And he has worked extensively with Luke Curadi, a defenseman on the 2010-11 championship team who played at RPI and now serves as the USHL’s director of player personnel.
“I’m really excited for you guys, and I have the utmost confidence that K-Mac will bring a championship back to Dubuque,” DiChiara said. “I can tell you, the fans in Dubuque will really enjoy the style he likes to play. We don’t give up a lot of chances, and we score a lot of goals. It's a lot of transition. We push the pace, get the puck into the forwards’ hands and try to catch the defense off guard.
“It all starts in the defensive zone with K-Mac. If you do the right things in the defensive zone and everyone knows what spots to be in, you can be as creative as you want in the neutral zone and the offensive zone. His practices reflect that. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”
DiChiara, who played at Yale following his one season in Dubuque, considers MacDonald one of the best coaches he’s worked under during his career. And, it all starts with the kind of development Larsson covets.
“I’m a visual learner, and that’s pretty much how most players are these days,” DiChiara said. “K-Mac does an incredible job with video and showing you the right way to play. Everything he does – videos, walk-throughs, practice, drills – reflects how he wants you to play in games.
“And, because he’s so consistent in his approach, you develop confidence when you step onto the ice for games. I can see that making a huge difference with a 16- or 17-year-old kid playing in the USHL for the first time.”
As a 6-foot-2, 209-pound right wing, MacDonald contributed 47 goals and 103 points in 137 games at RPI between 2002 and 2007. He missed the 2005-06 season while battling testicular cancer but returned the following year to serve as the Engineers’ captain.
Following his senior season, he received the Rensselaer Alumni Association’s Community Service Award, became a Hockey Humanitarian finalist, won the USCHO.com Unsung Hero Award and earned Lowe’s Senior CLASS All-America accolades and Coca-Cola Community All-America honors. He also received the team’s Most Inspirational Award.
MacDonald then played parts of seven seasons at the American Hockey League and ECHL levels. He accumulated 45 goals and 106 points in 272 games with Albany, Providence, Iowa and Houston of the AHL, the top developmental league below the NHL. He added 51 goals and 111 points in 134 games with Florida and Reading of the ECHL, one step below the AHL.
In his final season of pro hockey, he helped Reading win the Kelly Cup as ECHL playoff champions.
MacDonald began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2013-14 and spent one season as an assistant with the Engineers. He returned to Reading in 2014-15 and served three seasons as an assistant before being promoted to head coach and director of hockey operations in 2017-18.
MacDonald and his wife, Caroline, plan to move to Dubuque this summer.
