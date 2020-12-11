The Dubuque Fighting Saints finished with a flourish, but they couldn’t overcome a slow start in dropping a 6-5 decision to Muskegon on Thursday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The teams meet again tonight and Saturday, both at Mystique.
“We kind of looked like the team that came off a bus at the start of the game, but we built momentum and found our game in the third period,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It’s very difficult to win or play catch-up when there are a few goals that you probably shouldn’t have given up on the scoreboard.
“You have to climb back mentally and on the scoreboard. Those are uphill battles. But we did an excellent job of finding a response, but we just fell a goal short.”
The Lumberjacks scored twice on their first six shots to take command early. Muskegon’s leading scorer, Cameron Berg, opened the scoring exactly 4 minutes into the game after the Saints failed to clear a loose puck out of their own end. John Druskinis pressured the puck high in the zone, setting up Berg.
Just 63 seconds later, David Hymovitch doubled the lead with a fortunate goal set up by Davis Pennington and Druskinis. Hymovitch’s shot from just outside the blue line handcuffed goalie Aidan McCarthy and trickled into the net.
Dubuque (1-6-0) briefly shifted the momentum on Reggie Millette’s first goal of the season. After prolonged pressure in the Muskegon end by the line of Millette, Tommy Middleton and Riley Stuart, Millette got the puck just outside of the blue paint and scored on a behind-the-back backhand shot to make it 2-1 at 10:06.
But the Lumberjacks got that goal right back 4:12 later. Danil Gushchin, a San Jose Sharks draft pick, capitalized on a 2-on-1 break to take a 3-1 lead. Alex Gagne and Dylan Wendt assisted.
Saints coach Oliver David then pulled McCarthy in favor of Hobie Hedquist.
Muskegon stretched the lead to 4-1 with a power play goal midway through the second period. After goalie Christian Stoever denied Millette at one end, Pennington sprung Tanner Kelly for a 2-on-1 he converted himself.
Dubuque pulled within 4-2 late in the second, when Riley Stuart scored his first career USHL goal. Kenny Connors and Connor Kurth worked the puck to the net before it came to rest in the blue paint. Stuart swept the puck into a vacated net for a power play goal with 49 seconds remaining in the period.
Dubuque’s leading scorer, Daniyal Dzhaniyev, struck 2:08 into the third period to make it a one-goal game. He took a Tristan Lemyre pass below the goal line, then threw the puck toward the crease and scored when his shot defected off a defender.
But Alex Gagne regained the two-goal cushion for Muskegon minutes later with a shot just inside the right goal post. And Owen Mehlenbacher made it 6-3 with an unassisted goal at 9:28.
Just under 2 minutes later, P. J. Fletcher responded for Dubuque by scoring on a one-timer set up by Stephen Halliday and Braden Doyle.
In the final minute, with Hedquist pulled for a sixth attacker, Doyle set up a Halliday one-timer to account for the final margin.