University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and wrestling coach Tom Brands will be the keynote speakers for the Dubuque County I-Club outing next month.
The annual event, which benefits the Dubuque County I-Club Scholarship Fund, will take place Thursday, May 26 at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Other coaches and Hawkeyes athletes will be announced at a later date.
Ferentz led the Hawkeyes football team to a 10-4 overall record and won the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 7-2 mark. The Hawkeyes dropped a 20-17 decision to Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and ended the season ranked 23rd in the final national rankings, both from The Associated Press and the coaches association. Ferentz has won at least 10 games in seven of his 23 seasons in Iowa City.
Brands coached the wrestling team to a 14-1 overall record and 7-1 conference record this season. The Hawkeyes placed third at the Big Ten Championships and third at the NCAA Championships. Iowa crowned one Big Ten champion and had 14 wrestlers named academic all-Big Ten, the second highest total in school history. Five Hawkeyes landed all-American accolades.
Brands owns a career record of 250-24-1 (.910) as Iowa’s head coach. He is the second-winningest coach in program history, trailing only Dan Gable in dual wins and dual winning percentage.
Golf foursomes for the I-Club outing are invited for a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start with a steak dinner and program to follow. Cost is $500 per foursome that includes golf, dinner and program, and the field will be limited to the first 25 foursomes registered. The cost for the dinner and program is $50.
For reservations, call the Thunder Hills Pro Shop at 563-556-3256.
DUBUQUE BOWLING TO WELCOME TRIO NEXT MONTH
The Dubuque Area USBC will induct three bowlers during its annual Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony on Tuesday, May 10 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. LaVonne Wilgenbusch, Randy Weber and Tom Ehlinger will be honored.
Paid reservations can be made by contacting Tim Hedrick at 563-552-2761.
DALZELL TO HOST STATE TRACK QUALIFYING EVENT
Dubuque Senior will host one of the five Iowa Class 4A co-ed state track and field qualifying meets on Thursday, May 12. Qualifiers from these meets advance to the state meet scheduled for May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. There will be no more than 24 qualifiers in any event in any classification.
Other Class 4A sites include Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Fort Dodge, Johnston, North Scott and Waukee Northwest.
In Class 3A, area runners will likely be assigned to state qualifying meets at Benton Community or Decorah. Monticello is the nearest qualifying meet in Class 2A, and Edgewood-Colesburg and Lisbon are the closest of the Class 1A qualifying events. Assignments will be announced at a later date.
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE HOSTING KICKOFF TONIGHT
The Southwestern/East Dubuque football co-op program’s community kickoff event will take place at 5 p.m. tonight at the Southwestern High School football field in Hazel Green.
The superintendents from both schools, as well as the coaching staff fronted by Joe Edler, will be on hand to give the communities of each school the chance to come together ahead of the inaugural season. The event was postponed from Wednesday to accommodate spring sports make-up dates.