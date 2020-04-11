HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The world currently stands in a state of fear and uncertainty.
With the coronavirus pandemic bringing so many aspects of life to a screeching halt, student-athletes remain in the dark about whether or not they’ll be able to experience any sort of a spring season.
Southwestern High School has joined a growing national movement to shed some light — quite literally — on those student-athletes and bring the community together in a sign of hope.
Members of the Hazel Green community joined together on Friday night as part of the #BeTheLight movement, celebrating the Wildcat student-athletes and particularly the 2020 senior class by turning on their football and baseball stadium lights for 20 minutes — from 8 to 8:20 p.m. — and holding a social-distancing gathering of cars, including a parade through town with the Hazel Green Fire Department and EMS crews.
“It feels like we’re living in a totally different world right now,” said Southwestern first-year baseball coach Isaac Stanton, who was an assistant with the Wildcats for the past four seasons, helped coach at Eric Munson’s baseball academy and is a Potosi High grad. “We’re trying to figure out how to navigate through these times. It’s easy to sit back and say it’s just one year of sports they’re missing, but when you look back at all the things you’ve done in your life even losing part of a high school sports season can be a pretty big deal for these young student-athletes.”
Stanton came across #BeTheLight online and thought it would be a fun way to honor Southwestern’s student-athletes, and to let them know that the school administration is thinking of them, supporting them and is excited to have them back when the time comes.
“It’s a crappy time for a lot of people,” Stanton said. “We’re trying to keep people away with social distancing and I live right across from the school, so I would have been fine just turning the lights on and taking a picture. But I took it to (athletic director) Tom Koeller and then he shot me a message that our superintendent (John Costello) loved the idea. We just want to support our student-athletes. We just planted the seed and it grew from there.”
According to Wissports.net as of Friday night, more than 130 schools across the state of Wisconsin have participated in the movement or pledged to do so in the coming days. Other area schools joining #BeTheLight include Belmont, Benton, Boscobel, Cuba City, Darlington, Mineral Point, Prairie du Chien and River Ridge.
“Really the goal of it is to shine some light on those athletes that are missing their spring season, and for the seniors, the way it’s looking, they might miss the last couple months of their senior year and not have a traditional graduation ceremony,” said Southwestern High School principal Cindy Lacey. “We’re banding together for those athletes and seniors going through this unheard of situation we’re in right now.
“Just to get the community out is great — we’ve all been stuck in our houses or in our yards. Remain in our cars and come together with a nice little parade through town, it’s a fun way to get out and get rid of that cabin fever that’s starting in a little bit.”
While a small gesture in the big picture, Stanton and the Southwestern school district hope their #BeTheLight efforts can give those needing a smile or a lift something to hold on to.
“That’s what we’re hoping for,” he said. “We’re showing support for people in something that’s totally different, and one of the only ways you can in today’s world. You have to find some sort of platform while staying away from people and making sure everyone is safe. Smaller communities are coming together and just by turning on lights, we’re showing we’re here to support the student-athletes and the seniors that are really missing out.”