GALENA, Ill. — It hardly seemed like it at the time, but Galena’s only loss of the season two weeks ago may have been a blessing in disguise.
The Pirates’ three-set loss on Oct. 16 to Illinois Class 1A top-ranked St. Thomas More prepared them for a grind like Thursday’s regional final against Durand.
The Bulldogs had Galena on the ropes all night, but the hosts rallied in both sets to claim a hard-fought 25-22, 25-20 victory.
Taylor Hilby and Maggie Furlong led the Pirates with nine kills each. Paeton Hyde had four blocks, Julia Townsend added 25 assists and Hilby and Addie Hefel contributed 13 digs apiece.
The Pirates advanced to Monday’s sectional semifinals at Elgin Westminster Christian. It is Galena’s 14th regional championship in school history.
“It was tough for us to lose (on Oct. 16), but it also gave us confidence that we can beat anybody,” Galena coach Dennis Wills said. “We just have to go out and execute, it’s all about execution this time of the year. There’s such a thing that you need to be tested at times.”
It was evident early that Durand was not going to be intimidated as heavy underdogs. The teams battled to a 10-10 tie in the first set, before the Bulldogs tallied three straight points to take a 13-10 advantage. Galena fought back to tie the set at 18 and Olivia Hefel’s consecutive service aces gave the Pirates a 21-18 advantage.
Hilby followed with two monster kills to get to set point and seal the first set, 25-22.
“We have a lot of young girls and I think not a lot of them are used to the pressure, so I think we were not expecting it to be that close because we’re not used to it,” said Maggie Furlong, a senior who will be making her third trip to sectionals. “(Durand) did play really good defense and we haven’t really seen defense that good all year.”
Galena had to mount an even bigger comeback in the second set. The Bulldogs gathered the first three points before extending their lead to 12-5 and eventually 15-9.
Maggie Furlong’s kill started a string of four straight points for the Pirates and the momentum abruptly changed hands. Two points later, Gracie Furlong’s kill knotted the set at 18 and then she followed with two more and a block at the net to give her team the lead, 21-18.
The Bulldogs had led the entirety of the second set until that point.
“We always say take it one point at a time,” Maggie Furlong said of her team’s second-set comeback from a seven-point deficit. “It makes it a lot easier to not look at the gap. We always play every point like it’s our last one and it makes it easier to chip away.”
Hilby’s back-to-back smashes closed out the win for Galena and sent them to sectionals.
“Everybody saw tonight, (Durand) is a pretty solid team,” he said. “They played great tonight. We talked before the match about not only playing with our bodies and minds, but also with our hearts. I think that’s what we saw in that last game. They just refused to give up and came back when they needed to.”