Rick Schatzabel never expected to join the list of elite Dubuque bowlers who have won the prestigious Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 bowling tournament.
So, it might take a while for this to sink in.
Schatzabel, who qualified for the Big 10 for just the second time, defeated Dan Moore, 681-541, on Saturday night at Cherry Lanes in an all-lefty final. Moore forced a winner-take-all match in the 64-man, double-elimination event after rallying for a 668-661 decision in the first match.
“I would have never thought I would be on that list,” the 48-year-old Schatzabel said. “When Creslanes was still open, I always looked at the names of the guys who have won the Big 10. I tried so many times to qualify but didn’t get in. I always figured, if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. This is just my second time getting in, and I just can’t believe I won it. It’s hard to put into words right now what it means to me.”
Schatzabel rolled strikes on his first six balls of the winner-take-all final match en route to a 247-222 lead after the opening game. Moore missed a spare in the ninth that limited a late rally.
Neither bowler found a groove until late in the second game. But Schatzabel marked on his final six balls for a 201 to extend his match lead to 34 pins.
Schatzabel put the pressure on Moore in the third game by striking on his first five shots while Moore made four spares and a strike. Schatzabel secured the win with a strike on his first ball of the 10th frame.
“I didn’t even know I won. I didn’t,” Schatzabel said. “I just wanted to throw the frames and put pressure on him. Steve Beck is always telling me to not pay any attention to the score, just bowl your game. I didn’t. I didn’t even know what the score was.”
In the first match of the night, Schatzabel opened up a 32-pin lead by shooting a 269 that included strings of six and four straight strikes. Despite open frames in the first and 11th, Moore whittled four pins off his deficit with a 205 in the middle game.
The finalists matched each other frame-for-frame for the first seven frames in the deciding game, before Moore pulled out a 226-191 decision for a slim, 668-661 match victory. Schatzabel threw a split on his first ball of the 10th but couldn’t convert, opening the door for Moore.
“It’s about matching up and carrying, and I left way too many nine-counts,” Moore said. “I didn’t bowl my best in the first match, either. I missed four spares, and I hardly ever miss spares. Give him credit, he did a little better than I did. That’s the way it goes.”
Schatzabel planned to honor his promise to put the $1,500 first prize in the tip jar at the Grape Escape, a Galena establishment owned by his wife.
“I actually have to get back to work, because we’re so short-staffed right now,” Schatzabel said. “We have a couple of guys out with COVID right now, and I felt bad about leaving them tonight. It was kind of hard to concentrate on bowling and not on how they’re doing back there tonight.”
Moore advanced to the Big 10 final for the third time, all after advancing out of the consolation bracket. He forced the extra match in 2016 but fell to Tyler Kohl in a winner-take-all showdown, and two years later lost to Kevin Scheffert in the first match of the overall final.
Two weeks ago, Schatzabel claimed the winners’ bracket with a 660-638 decision over Moore. Prior to Saturday night, Moore averaged 237 in the tournament, a shade better than Schatzabel’s 234.