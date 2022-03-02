MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Sometimes, schedule makers can be geniuses.
Seeking its 28th trip to the state tournament, Dubuque Wahlert’s bid fell short to another frequent guest of Des Moines, a team that the Golden Eagles beat to open the season back in early December.
Davenport Assumption controlled the majority of the game and withstood Wahlert’s second-half comeback on Tuesday night to claim a 58-47 win over the Golden Eagles in an Iowa Class 3A substate final at Maquoketa High School.
Assumption (19-5) heads to Des Moines for the 19th time in program history.
Nolan Berendes and Duke Faley scored 15 each for Wahlert, which ended its season 16-7. Noah Mack scored a game-high 20 for the Knights.
“Proud of my team,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “These guys check their ego at the door and are willing to play team basketball. To accomplish what we did, they’ve got nothing to hang their heads about.”
Assumption made its first three shots from the field and never trailed at all during the game.
Mack penetrated the lane for a pair of baskets and, when Wahlert’s defense stiffened, Assumption’s scoring leader stepped out for two more buckets on jumpers.
Berendes hit two 3-pointers for the Eagles in the opening period. His second swished through with 2 seconds left to knot things at 14 heading to the second.
Much like the first quarter, Assumption controlled the pace of the second and kept the Eagles chasing the lead.
The Knights took their biggest lead after a wild finish to the first half.
Mack’s 3-pointer with just a few seconds left before halftime was off the mark. Wahlert’s impending heave hit the jumbo, overhead scoreboard and Assumption had possession with less than half a second left.
Ivan Prug took the inbound pass, and his 30-footer from straight away rattled around the rim and rolled in, sending Assumption’s crowd to its feet, and the Knights to the locker room up, 30-19.
Faley, who was bottled up in the first half, and Seamus Crahan, dominated the third to pull the Eagles back from the dead.
Faley, who had just one basket before halftime, scored nine points in the third quarter, attacking the basket, triple-teamed or not.
Crahan had four steals in the period and added a pair of field goals as Wahlert trimmed things to 39-35 heading to the fourth.
“We knew we needed to get the ball inside more in the second half,” English said. “And we did that. I just think we needed to do that the whole game.”
Carson Cummer’s layup opened the scoring for Wahlert in the fourth. But critical misses by Wahlert at the free-throw line, followed by a Luke Klostermann 3-ball for Assumption seemed like the tide that Wahlert couldn’t turn back.
Indeed it was. Wahlert’s defense rattled the Knights for the rest of the game, but the offense couldn’t oblige. The Eagles missed six of seven shots after Cummer’s basket and the Knights kept their distance, icing things with 10-of-12 shooting from the stripe to close the game.
“Credit to Assumption,” English said. “We kept chipping away, chipping away. But (Assumption) didn’t miss many free throws there at the end. They executed pretty well and we just didn’t have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback.”