Chris Doyle is out at the University of Iowa.
Athletic director Gary Barta announced Monday morning that the university’s athletics department and its longtime strength and conditioning coordinator had reached a separation agreement, effective the same day. Doyle will receive a $1.1 million buyout as part of the agreement, and he and his family will continue to receive health benefits provided by the university through the next 15 months.
“We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career,” Barta said in a statement.
Barta also announced that the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel had retained the services of law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues within the football program — a process Barta said he was told would take weeks rather than months, but there was no hard deadline.
More than 50 former Hawkeye football players came forward over the past two weeks alleging mistreatment and racially insensitive comments from Doyle, the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in the country.
As part of his opening statement to reporters during Monday’s press conference at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Barta issued an apology to those players.
“I’m sorry to former student-athletes, coaches, staff, current student-athletes, anybody who’s had a negative experience with Iowa football. When I say negative, if you felt mistreated, misled, discriminated against, whatever the case, I truly am sorry,” Barta said. “We want everybody who participates in our program to have a great experience academically, athletically and socially.”
Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on June 6 that Doyle had been placed on administrative leave pending a review, but Barta ultimately made the decision that a separation was needed.
“Kirk and I talked and we were both in full agreement that that was the case,” Barta said. “I ended up speaking with Chris first, and then we just moved through that process. I can tell you that this was not a decision that I made lightly, and it is just one piece of a plan that is going to be needed for us to move forward.”
As part of the separation agreement, Doyle has agreed to voluntarily resign from his post. The university has agreed to pay Doyle his base salary for the next 15 months in two lump-sum payments of $556,249.50 each, with the first payment occurring Aug. 1 and the second on Jan. 1, in addition to compensating him for his accrued but unused vacation time.
The university will also pay for health and dental premiums for Doyle and his dependents for the next 15 months or until Doyle obtains employment with health benefits elsewhere, whichever occurs earlier.
Doyle, who was represented by attorney Amy L. Reasner, has agreed he will not seek employment with the university in the future. Additionally, he will no longer host strength and conditioning camps on the campus or use the University of Iowa name moving forward except to accurately state his employment experience. He has also agreed not to sue the university.
Doyle, Barta and university president Bruce Harreld signed the agreement Sunday.
“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches and support staff,” Doyle said in a statement. “I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”
Doyle wasn’t the only Hawkeyes coach implicated by former players, though. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son, and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, were alleged to have engaged in similar behavior.
At a press conference last week, Kirk Ferentz said after talking to several former players, the allegations against the younger Ferentz and Wallace were not on the same level as those lodged against Doyle. Barta said Monday all of that would be addressed in the Husch Blackwell review, which will not be overseen by Barta and will instead report directly to Harreld.
But, Barta said, not all of this information was new — though he admitted he was blindsided by some of the claims from former players that had surfaced in the past two weeks.
A university task force in 2019 shared with Barta a report that summarized some of the concerns arising within the athletic department, including a graduation rate for male black athletes that was far lower than their white counterparts.
A 2018 study from the University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center showed Iowa’s graduation rate for black athletes was among the worst in the nation at 40%, compared to the school’s overall graduation rate of 77% among all athletes. Only LSU, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma State and California-Berkeley had a lower graduation rate among black athletes.
“The key theme in that report indicated that many of our African-American student-athletes did not feel comfortable being their authentic selves,” Barta said. “The interviews were anonymous and they didn’t name specific individuals, however there were concerning statements like, ‘I felt like I had to put a mask on to check my identity at the door;’ ‘I was told by my coach to change my hairstyle because it didn’t fit the Iowa culture.’ One student-athlete said a staff member cursed and yelled, degrading an African-American student-athlete in front of his peers.”
It was verbalized to Barta that many of those complaints had come from within the football program, so certain changes were put in place.
Football Director of Player Development Broderick Binns, himself a black former Iowa player, added the title of interim director for diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the Athletics Student Services. Barta indicated there had been more educational and training opportunities provided for staff in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, and that an outside consulting group had previously been brought in to meet with players in addition to anonymous surveys and other added staff positions.
“These are just a few of the examples,” Barta said. “There are more things that are included in our diversity, equity and inclusion plan. And prior to last week I knew we were doing these things and I had convinced myself that we were doing enough. And frankly, the past few weeks has been a wake-up call, for me I know, for others in the department, I know Kirk — Kirk and I have obviously had numerous conversations over the past couple weeks — but for everybody in Iowa football and Iowa athletics.
“So, we knew we were doing things. I thought we were on a path of making things better, and doing the right things. The things I’ve heard in the last week and a half especially, clearly they weren’t enough and they weren’t happening fast enough.”