Two tradition-rich Dubuque County baseball programs have just one hurdle each to clear in their quests for reaching the Iowa Class 2A state baseball tournament next week in Carroll.
No. 3-ranked Cascade and No. 4 Dyersville Beckman will play in separate substate finals tonight in hopes of advancing to the eight-team state field at Merchants Park Stadium.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
SUBSTATE 4
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (23-13) VS. JESUP (20-6)
Site: Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Beckman defeated Monticello, 6-4, in the District 8 final after beating Waukon, 5-0, in the semifinals … Jesup beat New Hampton, 2-1, in the District 7 final after topping Sumner-Fredericksburg, 8-1, in the semifinals.
Series: According to Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa, the teams have not met since at least 2009.
Outlook: Beckman has won six championships in 18 trips to the state tournament. The Trailblazers’ last trip to state came in 2017, when they won the title … Jesup has been to state three times — 1998, 2001 and 2003.
SUBSTATE 5
CASCADE (23-13) VS. WEST LIBERTY (15-12)
Site: Durgin Baseball & Softball Complex, Clinton
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Cascade defeated Camanche, 10-0, in the District 9 final after beating Tipton, 9-1, in the semifinals … West Liberty beat Iowa City Regina, 8-1, in the District 10 final after edging Anamosa, 4-3, in the semifinals and taking out Winfield-Mount Union, 11-1, in the play-in game.
Series: Cascade beat its River Valley Conference rival eight straight times between 2014 and 2021 before the Comets earned a 10-4 victory on June 28. West Liberty took command with a five-run first inning.
Outlook: Cascade has reached the state tournament four times and last qualified in 2015, when the Cougars advanced to the semifinals ... West Liberty made its only state tournament appearance in 2002.
