EAST DUBUQUE, Ill — Ethan Hefel’s night started with a short drive straight down Highway 20 into East Dubuque.
It ended with several short drives straight down the football field.
Into the end zone.
Hefel threw two touchdowns, ran for two more and had a pair of interceptions to lead Galena to a convincing, season-saving 49-14 win over East Dubuque in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference regular-season finale Friday.
The Pirates moved to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in NUIC play. East Dubuque closed its season 3-6 and 2-6.
Galena scored early, often and quickly. The Pirates’ average starting field position was on East Dubuque’s side of midfield, and their average scoring drive was a smidge over three plays long.
Sam Eaton put the Pirates on top with a 47-yard scamper to paydirt on Galena’s second snap. His 38-yard run on the Pirates’ next series set up Hefel’s 3-yard TD run.
“I like the way we started,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “We were really explosive. Our guys were ready to go. This was a big game for us. We had everything on the line.”
Hefel dazzled all night, and got plenty of help from his friends. His first scoring pass was a catch-and-run that Jarrett Basten hauled in across the field and raced 42 yards for a 21-0 lead.
The Warriors came to life offensively late in the opening quarter.
Sam Bowman completed three passes on a 71-yard drive, including a gem onto the lap of Bradey Huseman in the end zone from 22-yards out.
But Hefel connected with Brady Schemehorn for a 46-yard score three plays later.
“It felt good to get on top early like that,” Hefel said. “We haven’t had a lot of those this year. I’ve got to thank the line. Blocking was amazing tonight.”
Galena was in cruise control even before Hefel’s fantastic final minute of the first half.
The senior intercepted his counterpart, Bowman, and returned it 18 yards, then floated a 12-yard pass to Jacob Heisler, before finishing the drive himself with a 2-yard TD dash and a 35-6 lead at the break.
The second half included much of the same scenery as the first.
A long TD run from Eaton, an interception by Hefel and yet another quick-strike touchdown — a 41-yard untouched cutback through traffic by Galena sophomore Jack Ries.
Bowman, Sam Huntington and Brevin Lee, three Warriors’ seniors, capped stellar careers and combined to put the Warriors back on the scoreboard late. Bowman hit Lee for a 4-yard touchdown pass and Huntington barreled in for the 2-point conversion.
“These seniors have done so much for the program,” Warriors coach Joe Edler said. “Their legacy will continue. It’s not the end we wanted, but those 10 guys helped change the culture here.”