CASCADE, Iowa — Trent Koelker must have ran around for 100 yards to travel 65, but it was worth it.
In one of the all-time classic finishes in the storied Dubuque County gridiron rivalry between Dyersville Beckman and Cascade, it was the Trailblazers’ senior making one of the wildest plays you could imagine in a 28-19 victory on Friday night at Cascade High School.
“I just wanted to try and make something out of it,” Koelker said. “I had some good blocks in front of me and I’m just happy to be out here with the team. We all believed in ourselves and we were able to pull it out.”
With less than a minute to play in a 19-19 game — and a second half totally dominated by the Cougars — Cascade faced a fourth down and was forced to punt from its own 36-yard line. Punter Jackson McAleer’s objective was to get the ball out of bounds and not give the ever-dangerous Koelker the chance to field it, but pressure by the Blazers kept from McAleer getting everything into the punt.
That moment set the stage for a truly wild, crazy, and hard-to-believe return by one of the most dynamic speedsters and playmakers in the tri-state area.
“You make them punt in that situation, because that’s what we got back there. A stud,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “He’s a special talent.”
Fielding the punt at his own 30 on the left sideline, Koelker juked, weaved and spun his way around Cascade defenders on the sideline before finding an opening toward midfield. The 5-foot-11, 140-pounder then broke loose in the middle of the field and followed his blockers back toward the left sideline. He slowed up near Cascade’s 10-yard line — later admitting he was cramping up — and was finally pulled down at the 5 with only 4.1 seconds left on the clock.
“This type of win gives us so much confidence,” Koelker said. “We feel like we can beat anyone in the district right now. We feel so good about this team. We believe in each other, we love each other, and we’re like a family.”
Koelker’s amazing 65-yard return set up kicker Logan Burchard’s shot at redemption. In his eyes, the only reason the game was tied at that point was because he went 1-for-4 on his attempts in the first 47:55 of the game. Burchard had a field goal and extra point blocked, and missed on another extra point when he trotted onto the field for a 22-yard attempt to win the game.
“I was going out there a little nervous, cause the last one I hit just wasn’t right,” Burchard said. “But Coach gives me all the confidence in the world. He believed I could make it, and I knew I had to do my part to help my team out with a win.”
Burchard’s kick was perfection, straight through the uprights for a 22-19 lead with 0.3 seconds left on the clock. The ensuing kickoff return by the Cougars ended with a lateral that bounced back into the end zone, and was recovered by Beckman’s Luke Hirsch for a touchdown with no time left to represent the final margin.
The thrilling win also meant that the Trailblazers (2-1, 2-0 Class 1A District 5) snapped Cascade’s four-game winning streak in the series.
“I’m just so proud of Logan on a tough night, wasn’t seeing them go through, but he saw the one that mattered most go through,” Atwater said.
For Koelker, the punt return recouped what had been a relatively quiet night for him. Koelker entered the game with 11 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns in two games, but the Cascade defense held him to two catches for 29 yards. Koelker did add four carries for 25 yards with a 6-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first quarter on an end around.
Quarterback Nick Offerman added two touchdown runs on keepers as the Blazers opened a 19-0 lead at halftime. But Cascade (2-2, 1-1 District 5) took over in the second half, and ultimately outgained Beckman in total offensive yardage, 304-208.
“Cascade’s a rival, and we always want to beat them,” Burchard said. “We’ve been practicing hard for this game, because we knew it was big. Our team came out ready to play and we showed it to them.”
Sophomore running back Jack Menster had another huge night for the Cougars, finishing with 27 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns — all in the second half. Menster now has 640 yards with nine TDs on the ground through four games.
“Jack does an excellent job,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “He has great vision and runs hard. We just have to find some consistency in our pass game and keep working hard up front. We turned the ball over and gave them short fields in the first half, and that hurt us. It came back to bite us.”
While Menster was busy doing damage in the second half, the Beckman offense stalled. Before Burchard’s game-winning kick, Beckman’s offensive series in the second half looked like this: punt, punt, interception, and blocked field goal. Beckman avoided the Cougars from taking the lead by blocking Cascade’s last PAT attempt, leaving the game tied at 19-19 with 4:53 remaining.
Koelker’s huge return and Burchard’s clutch kick lifted the Blazers in a game that ebbed and flowed many different directions, and really could have gone either way. Beckman will now host Durant (3-0, 1-0) on Friday and Cascade hosts Wilton (1-3, 0-2).
If area football fans are lucky, maybe these longtime Dubuque County rivals could see each other again come postseason.
“I haven’t been part of a Beckman-Cascade game that wasn’t like that,” Atwater said. “That’s what they are. It’s a blast. Cascade is well-coached and they’re a similar team to us. We’re both young; they’ve got Menster, we’ve got Koelker for dynamic playmakers. Who are the other guys that will step up? Wild. Holy smokes.”