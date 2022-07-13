In the midst of a heated third-set tiebreaker with the Mississippi Valley Open’s boys’ 18 singles championship on the line, Jake Althaus could have easily lost his cool.
But he didn’t. Even when West Salem, Wis., native Kyle Hehli pulled out a hard-fought 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 10-8 victory on Tuesday to capture the crown at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, Dubuque Hempstead’s standout No. 1 player had nothing but respect for a tough opponent.
“It was tough. I had a really good comeback in that first set,” said Althaus, who will be a senior for the Mustangs’ tennis team next spring. “I was down 1-5 and came back but just lost that tiebreak. It was a lot of fun out there. We talked about a lot of stuff and had a lot of fun out there.”
Althaus approaches the game with the same respect and passion as Carter Giese, and Hempstead’s two-time Iowa state tournament qualifier was presented with the Carter Giese Sportsmanship Award by tournament director Dishon Deering following his runner-up performance.
Giese starred at Wahlert and helped the program to four straight state championships before graduating in 2009. Sadly, Giese was killed in a car accident just weeks before graduating from the University of Iowa in 2013.
“It’s a really big honor,” Althaus said. “I always try to be really nice to my opponents out there. I try not to get worked up, and that’s really hard because tennis is a tough sport. You get in your head a lot and you kind of realize that it’s just a game and it’s just for fun.”
Althaus captured the boys’ 16 singles championship at last year’s MVO, and he was met in the 18 finals this year by a worthy challenger.
As a freshman this past spring at West Salem High School near La Crosse, Hehli teamed with his older brother, Jack, and won the Wisconsin Division 2 state doubles championship. Knowing that he’ll be going alone in singles next season, Hehli welcomed the challenge of the MVO.
“I haven’t played any USTA tournaments, so I just thought I would give it a chance,” Hehli said. “I need to play more tennis, and I really want to go back to the state tournament next year in singles because my brother’s gone. I want to do well.”
The two battled for just shy of two hours on Tuesday morning before a victor could be determined. Hehli got out to a big lead in the opening set, before Althaus rallied and then Hehli hung on in a tiebreaker. Althaus grabbed the advantage in the second set and held off Hehli. Then, the two went back and forth in the third-set tiebreaker.
“He was really fun to play,” Hehli said. “A great, tough player. Just a kind, nice player with a lot of tough shots. Really fun playing him.”
Hehli shot out to a 3-0 lead, but Althaus delivered a beautiful back-handed drop shot and a pair of tough swings Hehli sent into the net to tie it at 3-3. After a Hehli ace, Althaus answered with three straight points for a 6-4 lead, capped with a sweet cross-court shot that Hehli couldn’t reach.
However, Althaus suffered from three unforced errors that put Hehli in the driver’s seat with four consecutive points and an 8-6 advantage. Althaus’ return into the net capped Hehli’s 10-8 triumph.
“I need to get out and hit a little bit more,” Althaus said. “Practice my forehand a bit and get more confident on the court. I’m looking forward to next season.”
• Hehli picked up a second title, teaming with La Crosse’s Anderson Fortney to defeat Hempstead’s Max Hoden and Wahlert’s Charlie Curtiss for the boys’ 16 doubles crown, 8-3.
• Dubuque Senior’s Cam O’Donnell and Andrew Day settled for runner-up in the boys’ 18 doubles bracket, losing in the final to La Crosse’s Mitchell Fortney and Bettendorf’s Jatin Kodavatiganti, 8-3.
• Cedar Rapids, Iowa, natives AJ Williams and Dylan Schulte defeated Dubuque’s Nick Smith and Callan Martineau, 8-0, for the boys’ 14 doubles title. Williams also won the boys’ 12 singles title, going 2-0 in the round-robin format.
• Dubuque’s Callan Martineau secured the boys’ 14 singles championship with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 victory over Cedar Falls’ Ben Smalley.
• Fort Dodge’s Micah Flaherty rolled past Cedar Falls’ Param Sampat, 6-2, 6-0, to capture the boys’ 16 singles crown.
• Dubuque Senior grad Riley O’Donnell, who starred for the Rams and completed her freshman season playing for the Luther College program this past spring, went a perfect 4-0 in a round-robin format to capture the girls’ 18 singles championship.
• Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms and O’Donnell earned runner-up in the girls’ 18 doubles bracket, falling to the Clinton, Iowa, duo of Anna Current and Sescie Haan, 8-6, in the final.
• Lily Holland, of Cedar Rapids, swept La Crosse’s Katherine Fortney, 6-0, 6-0, to claim the girls’ 16 singles championship.
• Decorah’s Grace Huinker and Camanche’s Tenley Cewe held off Dubuque’s Madeline Bellomy and Sophia Thier, 8-6, to win the girls’ 14 doubles title. Bellomy beat Huinker, 6-2, 6-1, to capture the girls’ 12 singles crown, and Thier went 2-0 in a round-robin format to earn the girls’ 14 singles title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.