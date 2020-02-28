MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — With his team’s postseason life, Mount Vernon coach Ed Timm turned to a 6-foot-5 offensive lineman who’s scored eight points in four games this season.
In Cooper Becthold, his team trailing by 1 at the free-throw line with 2.5 seconds remaining against Dubuque Wahlert, Timm wanted one of the strongest players he’s ever coached on the floor.
“I told (Becthold) that if he misses, you’ve got to grab the ball,” said Timm. “You’re stronger than anyone in the gym, so if you get it, throw it up and throw it in.”
In one of the wildest games of the basketball season, the least likely hero wound up saving the Mustangs’ season.
After collecting Derek Jordan’s miss at the free-throw line, Becthold’s putback as time expired rattled around the rim before leaning through the net, lifting Iowa Class 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon to a 66-65 victory over the Golden Eagles in their Substate 4 semifinal on Thursday night.
Of all the ways for this one to end, Wahlert coach Tom English called it one of the most devastating losses of his career. He’s been at it for 16 years.
“It’s just a stab in the heart. These kids deserve better,” said English. “Every game at this point in the postseason is so huge. Everything down the stretch is magnified.
“To not advance is hard, but it’s harder when you just think if that ball rolls one inch any other direction than what it did, we win that game. That’s difficult to stomach.”
On Monday, the Eagles were the heartbreakers, with Jacob Schockemoehl’s late 3 pushing Wahlert to a 68-65 overtime win over West Delaware.
Days later, they became the heartbroken. The Eagles (7-15) had managed to erase an 18-point second-half deficit only to come up just short.
“I’m still in shock,” Schockemoehl said. “We made a big run and just fell short.”
Neither team could gain too much momentum in the first half with the Mustangs (21-2) clinging to a 28-26 lead at the break. But in the second half, another Mount Vernon reserve — Jayden Meeker — sparked the Mustangs with 12 points in the third quarter, which helped push his team to a 51-33 lead with 2 minutes left in the frame.
Wahlert closed within 53-39 entering the fourth quarter, but it was clear the Eagles had their work cut out for them if they hoped to stay alive.
“In our locker room, we’ve got a bunch of guys that aren’t going to quit, aren’t going to let up and aren’t going to back down from anybody,” said English. “There was never any look of panic in anybody’s eyes. I think they knew all along that we could get back into it.”
Held scoreless through the first three quarters, Isaac Ripley erupted for Wahlert. He scored nine points as the Eagles clawed back on a 13-4 run, trimming their deficit to 59-52, with just over 3 minutes remaining. A minute later, Cael Schmitt hit three free throws, bringing Wahlert within two possessions, 61-55, with under 3 to go.
“It’s a game to get to substate, you’re down 18 on the road, your back’s against the wall and it’s hard,” Ripley said. “We sat down in the huddle, calmed ourselves down, and listened to coach. He said there’s a whole quarter left and we had nothing to lose. We just took it possession-by-possession and we clawed our way back.”
After Meeker’s layup pushed his team back ahead, 63-55, Ripley and Schockemoehl traded layups and Ripley drained a 3, to bring the Eagles within 63-62 in the final 90 seconds. Over that stretch, leading Mustangs scorer Keaton Kutcher fouled out, leaving Mount Vernon without its most potent offensive weapon in the closing moments.
Schockemoehl then converted a layup, giving Wahlert its first lead since the first half, 64-63, with a minute to play. The Mustangs tied it with a free throw by Noah Erickson, but Schmitt’s free throw put the Eagles back in front, 65-64, with 16 seconds left.
Wahlert then fouled Jordan — a 50 percent free-throw shooter — putting the 6-foot-7 big man to the line in the bonus.
Timm burned a timeout, subbed in Becthold (who hadn’t played until that point) and the move paid off. Becthold’s shot, “seemed like it was hanging there for 10 minutes,” Timm said.
In their final game as Eagles, Schmitt finished with a game-high 26 points and fellow seniors Schockemoehl and Ripley added 14 apiece. Kutcher led Mount Vernon with 23 points. The Mustangs advance to Monday’s Substate 4 final in Cedar Rapids against Central DeWitt with a 3A state berth on the line.
For Wahlert, it’s hard to imagine a tougher way to bow out of the postseason.
“Extremely hard to swallow,” Schmitt said. “We made a run that just came down to one last play. … Wish it could’ve went the other way.”