Aidan Dunne has steadily risen as Dubuque Hempstead’s on-field leader.
The Mustangs quarterback has been simply outstanding this season.
Dunne, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior, was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year when the conference announced its Iowa Class 4A honor teams on Monday.
The all-conference teams consisted exclusively of players from the 12 MVC programs competing in Class 4A this season. The four programs competing in Class 3A — Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo East — will have their own all-district teams released at a later date.
First-year Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner and his staff were named the Valley Division’s coach of the year while Dubuque Senior placekicker Jacob Konrardy was named the division’s Specialist of the Year.
Dunne was joined on the Valley Division first-team offense by Hempstead lineman Cayden Lovett and running back Zach Sabers. Defensive lineman Anterio Thompson and linebacker Jalen Smith were named to the first-team defense.
Dubuque Senior lineman Jim Bonifas, running back Cain McWilliams and tight end Carson Tart also earned spots on the Valley Division first-team offense while Seth Bullock was named to the first-team defense.
Hempstead’s Jackson Ostrander and Caleb Heims were second-team offense picks and Max Moldt and Ty Hancock earned second-team nods on defense. Isaac Harden, Jayden Siegert, Bryar Blean and Chase Hefel earned honorable mention.
Senior’s Hunter Preston was named to the second-team offense and Nate Oswalt and Ben Hefel made the second-team defense. Zak Kubitz, Tanner Buol, Tommy Williams and Logan Flanagan earned honorable mention.
Dunne this season has completed 108 of 178 passes (60.7%) for 1,531 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher, having carried the ball 98 times for 554 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averages 5.7 yards per carry and has the team’s second-longest run with a 45-yard burst.
A standout wrestler for Hempstead, Dunne has also played at times on defense, totaling 7.5 tackles — six solo with 1.5 for loss — with one fumble recovery and an interception.
Dunne made a big leap from his sophomore to junior seasons.
As a sophomore, he threw for 465 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 115 yards and six touchdowns. He completed 85 of 191 passes for 1,240 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions last year. He also ran for 665 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hoerner, a 2002 graduate of Hempstead who began coaching at his alma mater soon after graduation, took the reigns this spring and has led the Mustangs to a 7-1 record and a berth in Friday’s third round of the playoffs, snapping a run of four consecutive 4-5 seasons.
Hempstead won its first conference title since 2009, sharing the MVC Valley Division championship with Iowa City West, Friday’s opponent. The Mustangs earned their first playoff win since 2010 with last week’s 42-7 victory over Iowa City Liberty.
Hoerner’s staff consists of Matt Ehlers, Don Pirkle, Brent Siegert, Jamie Bahl and Chris Tomkins.