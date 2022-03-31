The Dubuque Fighting Saints will play an unexpected home game tonight because of an ice issue at the arena of Friday night’s opponent.
A compressor malfunction at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, Iowa, prompted the Des Moines Buccaneers to move the game to 7 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center. Tickets for the game will cost just $5.
This isn’t the first time this season the Saints have played a road game at Mystique. In December, the Youngstown Phantoms moved a three-game series to Dubuque because of a last-minute change in ice availability at the Covelli Centre. The Saints won all three games.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s game:
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (17-30-3-2) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (32-16-2-3)
When — 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media — Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series — The Saints have won all five meetings in the series heading into tonight’s finale. They have outscored the Buccaneers, 21-12. The teams last met on Feb. 5, when Paxton Geisel stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout win.
Scouting Dubuque — The Saints can clinch a United States Hockey League playoff berth with a victory or an overtime defeat tonight. Since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, Dubuque has never missed the playoffs and has never finished below .500 — the longest active streaks in the league in both categories ... Dubuque has the worst special teams differential in the 16-team USHL with 38 fewer power plays than short-handed situations. Team USA is at minus-37. Chicago owns a whopping plus-62 differential, with Tri-City second-best at plus-22 … Stephen Halliday continues to lead the USHL scoring race with 80 points, including 30 goals, in 53 games. The USHL’s all-time leading scorer in the Tier I era, he reached the 200-point plateau with three assists against Chicago on Saturday. Connor Kurth also joined Halliday in the 30-goal club on Saturday, while Jackson Hallum needs just three to hit that standard … Davis Burnside will play against his former team for the first time tonight. He has four goals and five points in 12 games since joining the team from Des Moines on Feb. 25 … The Saints play Saturday night at Waterloo.
Scouting Des Moines — The Buccaneers trail Waterloo by 10 points for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference but have two games in hand on the Black Hawks. They have gone just 4-6 in the last 10 games … Gabriel Lundberg, who went to Des Moines in the Burnside trade, has a goal and three points in nine games for the Buccaneers.