Here is a capsule look at area wrestling teams this season:
WaMaC CONFERENCE
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Jeff Voss
Last year — 22-3, Iowa Class 2A state dual champion
Returning state qualifiers — Brayden Maury; Carson Less; Brent Yonkovic; Logan Peyton; Will Ward; Sawyer Falck; Cameron Geuther
Other returning veterans — Jax Miller; Ryan Hilby; Carson Turnis; Grant Northburg
Promising newcomers — Garrison Gillihan; Owen Neuhaus; Brady Schaul; Jack Smith; Jack Cantwell; Blake Mather
Outlook — A perennial powerhouse, West Delaware is in a golden era and hopes to keep that momentum going well into the future. The Hawks have won three straight Iowa Class 2A state dual championships and swept the team championships at the state dual and traditional state tournaments in 2019 and 2021. West Delaware has more than 40 wrestlers on the roster, providing depth and potential for development for future seasons. Less and Peyton are both three-time state qualifiers and two-time medalists.
Promising newcomers — Brayden Bjorkgren; Lukas Chestnut; Carter Heidi
Outlook — The Wildcats may not have the numbers they want in their wrestling room, but they do have wrestlers hungry for more success. That starts with Davis, who went 34-6 last year, but lost both of his matches at the state tournament. Salow and Bietz each placed third at the district meet and hope to give Maquoketa Valley a bigger state contingent this season.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Jarid Grinstead
Last year — 3-32
Returning veterans — Erik Flores; Gannon Jaster
Promising newcomers — Caleb Lawrence; Connor Ehrhardt; Kenny Colsch; Deacon Muntz; Anthony Sandoval; Lane Rork; Gabe Cook; Nicholas Cox
Outlook — Numbers have been an issue for the Eagles as far as filling out a lineup, and it’s been several years since Clayton Ridge has qualified a wrestler for the state tournament. Flores hopes to be the one to change that after going 41-9 as a junior and finishing third at the district tournament last year. Jaster is the only other wrestler returning after he went 8-27 as a freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.