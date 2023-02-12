Brandon Decker, Kyle Powers, Owen Leitzen and Michael Rhett Gilbertson came tantalizingly close to a new school record on Saturday afternoon.
And they can’t wait to have another crack at it next season.
The quartet swam a 1:26.64 while finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. The Mustangs missed the school standard — set last season by the eighth-place state meet performance of George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich, Decker and Mitchell Konichek — by a scant .02 seconds.
“At the beginning of the season, we probably wouldn’t have said we had a chance to break it, but as the season progressed, the hopes of breaking it increased, and everyone did believe we could break it today,” Powers said. “We have a team motto that commitment plus hard work equals success. We just kept working and working all season, and our relays got faster and faster with more impressive times.”
The relay swam 1:27.65 in winning the state qualifying meet last week at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. And immediately after that meet, the four talked about getting the record this week.
“To say they were going after it after being fully rested last week was a pretty bold statement,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “But, sure enough, they weren’t too far off. We rested everybody 100% last week, so for a lot of them to come back and hold their times or even drop time a little bit is incredible.
“The cool thing is they’re all coming back next year. The future certainly looks bright for Mustang swimming.”
Decker and Gilbertson are juniors, while Powers and Leitzen are sophomores.
Hempstead’s 200 free relay finished just .05 seconds behind fifth-place Iowa City High and .13 ahead of seventh-place Iowa City West en route to 26 points and the only podium trip by a city school on Saturday. Decker said it didn’t take much to find extra energy.
“A lot of it had to do with all of our positive attitudes, the meetings we had before the meet and the music they play before the races that really gets you pumped up,” Decker said. “This really sets us up for next year. We’ll all be back, and we’ll all be stronger and faster. Today gives us a lot of confidence that we can get it at districts and again at state next year.”
The Mustangs finished 14th as a team with 49 points, while Senior’s lone swim — the 200 medley relay — finished 10th for 14 points and a 19th-place team standing.
Hempstead opened the meet by scoring 12 team points with an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Junior John Maloney (backstroke), Decker (breaststroke), sophomore Mason Lemm (butterfly) and Powers (freestyle) swam a 1:39.73 to shave .46 seconds off its qualifying time and move up one spot from their seed.
The Mustangs also took 14th in the 400 freestyle relay. Gilbertson, junior Zach Wenger, Lemm and Leitzen swam a 3:17.27 to improve one spot from their seed and score six team points.
In the city’s only individual swims on Saturday, Powers finished 14th in the 100 freestyle “B” final with a 48.30 to score three team points, and Wenger took 15th in the 500 freestyle “B” final with a 4:55.23 to score two team points.
Senior’s 200 medley relay team of freshman William Fry (backstroke), sophomore Zack Heiar (breaststroke), junior Jarrett Herber (butterfly) and sophomore Walter Freund (freestyle) finished 10th in 1:40.68. The quartet entered the meet as the No. 14 seed after last week’s qualifying meet in Dubuque.
Fry finished 17th in the backstroke prelims on Friday night, and Heiar took 18th in the breaststroke. Both were alternates for Saturday but did not compete.
