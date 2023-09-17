The night belonged to Grant Glausser.
He had every right to take full credit. Instead, he gave glory to his big guys up front.
“It’s definitely one of the more memorable nights for my offensive line,” Glausser said. “They blocked tremendously. They were there on every play; I never really got hit too bad, so all of this really belongs to them tonight.”
Glausser, Western Dubuque’s star running back, erupted for a school-record 389 yards on 31 carries in the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats’ 31-24 win over top-ranked North Scott on Friday at Buchman Field.
Glausser had touchdown runs of 10, 14, 55 and 82 yards. He broke loose in the game’s final minutes on a 52-yard sprint but was narrowly denied his fifth touchdown after being stopped at the goal line.
He eclipsed his previous school-record rushing mark of 339 yards. More importantly, WD gained sweet revenge on a Lancers’ team that defeated it twice last season, including a season-ender in the first round of the playoffs.
“I don’t think we’ve beaten North Scott since 2019,” Glausser said. “This was a big one for our coach and for this program as a whole.”
For a backfield that has suffered its share of injuries this year, Glausser has been a one-man wrecking crew.
“Our running back depth has not been good,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “We’re getting healthier, finally. We’re gonna get deeper, but he’s had to be the guy so far. I’m really proud of him tonight.”
Glausser’s rushing total may have even been more inflated had he not been sidelined with cramping issues sporadically throughout the game.
“My calf started cramping,” Glausser said. “I tried, but I couldn’t fight it off the whole time.”
Glausser has run for 906 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. The program’s season record for rushing yards is 2,004. He already owns the program’s career rushing record.
Krug airs it out — Dubuque Hempstead took to the air a little more often on Friday night in trying to match its best start to a season since 2009.
Quarterback Carter Krug completed 18 of 26 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Justin Potts finished with six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Matt Glennon caught two passes for 60 yards and a score.
The Mustangs are 3-1 for the second time in four seasons. Hempstead, which was ranked fourth in last week’s Iowa Class 5A poll, visits No. 3 Bettendorf next week.
Rams improving — The end result was the same, but Dubuque Senior seems to be getting closer to reaching the win column.
Daylin Moore threw for 198 yards with two touchdowns, but the Rams lost to Urbandale, 30-12, at Dalzell Field.
Senior fell to 0-4 overall, but it was the Rams’ closest game of the season after allowing 113 points over the first two weeks.
It won’t get much easier, though.
Class 5A No. 8-ranked Pleasant Valley comes to town in Week 5.
Arrows still unbeaten — Lancaster became the area’s final remaining undefeated team after Hempstead and Maquoketa suffered their first losses of the year.
Peyton Alvarado ran for 139 yards and five touchdowns as Lancaster steamrolled Richland Center, 43-10, and improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
The Arrows play at rival Platteville (4-1, 3-0) next week and the winner will not only stand alone atop the conference standings, but clinch a playoff berth.
Playoff berths in sight — Lancaster and Platteville won’t be the only teams aiming to sew up a playoff berth next week.
Darlington (4-1, 3-0 SWAL) can also make plans for the postseason with a win on Friday.
Cuba City (3-2, 2-1 SWAL) and Potosi/Cassville (4-1, 2-1 Six Rivers Conference) need two wins each to clinch the playoffs.
In search of No. 1 — The area’s last three winless teams won’t have easy draws as they search for win No. 1. Senior (0-4) hosts Pleasant Valley (2-; Beckman Catholic (0-4) hosts West Branch (2-2) and Cascade (0-4) hosts Class 1A No. 2 Iowa City Regina (4-0).