When Kalle Larsson finally exhaled late Tuesday afternoon, he felt pretty good about the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ roster moving forward.
The Saints general manager took 18 players over 16 rounds during Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft. Dubuque’s protected list also includes 10 players taken Monday in Phase I (for 2004-born players only) and 17 players previously on the active roster or affiliates list.
“Today went amazing,” Larsson said minutes after the draft concluded. “It seems like every year I’m a little anxious going into it. But, because the draft is so big and there are so many players out there, a lot of times you can get the players you really want, especially after the first round or two. There were guys still available that we thought would be gone, so we’re excited.”
Here is capsule look at the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ picks on Tuesday:
Tristan Lemyre — The Saints took the 5-foot-9, 165-pound center from Mirabel, Quebec, in the first round, 14th overall. The 2001-birthyear player and Denver University commit tallied 30 goals, 62 points and 14 penalty minutes in 44 games for the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League. He finished seventh in league scoring.
“He’s a speedy skater, a shooter, a scorer and he’s great on the power play,” Larsson said. “There’s still work to be done to get him here. That’s where we’re going to have to do some recruiting.”
Ryan Alexander — The 5-10, 162-pound center from Toronto went in the second round, 30th overall, after recording 18 goals, 58 points and 22 penalty minutes in 45 games for the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Jr. Hockey League. The 2002-born Alexander is committed to Arizona State, and NHL Central Scouting lists him as the No. 161st ranked draft-eligible skater in North America.
“Dubuque has a long history with Arizona State, and the coaches at Arizona State were really happy about me being drafted there,” Alexander said. “They wouldn’t want me any other place, so I know it’s going to be a great place to develop. They know how to win, too, so it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”
P.J. Fletcher — Dubuque picked the 6-2, 186-pound center from Frisco, Texas, in the third round, 45th overall. This season, the 2001-born forward tallied six assists in 30 games for Quinnipiac University in the ECAC. He previously played for Wenatchee of the British Columbia Jr. Hockey League. He continues a recent tradition of players returning from college to play in Dubuque.
“I really liked how J.D. Greenway went from Wisconsin to Dubuque to Maine,” Fletcher said. “I played against him this year, and I was impressed. What they do there in Dubuque is awesome, and I know they’re going to help me develop this year.”
Drake Burgin — With the 51st pick, acquired from Muskegon, the Saints selected the 6-foot, 181-pound right defenseman early in the fourth round. The 2000-born native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, registered 12 goals, 53 points and 27 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League.
Finn Brown — With their own fourth-round pick, 60th overall, the Saints selected the 6-2, 182-pound left wing from North York, Ontario. The 2002-born Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute commit had 29 goals, 54 points and 20 penalty minutes in 53 games for St. Michael’s of the OJHL.
Spencer Kring — The Saints selected the 6-2, 180-pound right defenseman in the fifth round, 76th overall. The 2001-born native of Hobart, Wis., recorded seven goals, 16 points and 28 penalty minutes in 50 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the North American League.
Nakodan Greyeyes — With the 84th pick, acquired from Sioux Falls, the Saints took the 6-foot, 180-pound center from Winnipeg. The 2001-born dual citizen scored 24 goals among his 74 points in 52 games for the Dauphin Kings and finished third on thhe Manitoba Jr. Hockey League scoring chart.
Jakub Borzecki — With their own sixth-round pick, 91st overall, the Saints drafted the 6-1, 198-pound right wing from Koln, Germany. The 2002-born forward had 10 goals and 24 points in 35 games for Red Bull this season. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., holds Polish, German and U.S. citizenship and was ranked No. 64 among European skaters for the NHL Draft this summer.
Samu Salminen — The 6-2, 176-pound center from Helsinki, Finland, went in the seventh round, 106th overall. A 2003-born forward, he tallied 15 goals and 43 points in 30 games for the Jokerit junior program. He also represented Finland at the World U17 Tournament. His older brother, Sami, played at Northern Michigan.
Marcus Kivela Carlzon — Dubuque took the 5-9, 176-pound center/wing from Vasteras, Sweden, in the eighth round, 121st overall. The 2001-born forward recorded seven goals and 13 points in 29 games for his hometown junior team this season.
Jake Goldowski — The 6-3, 205-pound center from Thornhurst, Penn., went in the ninth round, 136th overall, and is a 2000-born player. The former National Team Development Program member had 14 goals and 33 points in 62 games for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League this season.
Ian Devlin — The Saints selected the 6-foot, 184-pound defenseman from Toronto in the 10th round, 151st overall. A 2002-born prospect with U.S. and Canadian citizenship, he had nine goals and 22 points in 53 games for the St. Michael’s Buzzers in the OJHL. He was born in Memphis, Tenn.
Austin Oravetz — Dubuque took the 5-8, 168-pound right defenseman from Canonsburg, Penn., in the 11th round, 166th overall. A 2003-born prospect, he logged 10 goals and 45 points in 51 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U16 team this season.
Joseph Kramer — In the 12th round, 181st overall, the Saints picked the 5-10, 165-pound right wing from Bridgewater, Mass. A Providence College commit born in 2002, he posted 14 goals and 32 points in 26 games for Thayer Academy. The Saints drafted his twin brother, Peter, in the 12th round last spring.
Thomas Kramer — With their next pick, 196th overall and in the 13th round, the Saints selected Joseph Kramer’s older brother, a 2000 birthyear forward. The 6-1, 195-pounder from Bridgewater, Mass., posted 22 goals, 40 points and 69 penalty minutes in 39 games for the Bonneyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Jr. Hockey League.
Jack Gorton — The Saints drafted the 6-2, 185-pound right wing from Granite Springs, N.Y., in the 14th round, 211th overall. A 2002-born forward, he contributed three goals and 17 points in 25 games for the Trinity-Pawling prep school.
Tyler Shea — Dubuque selected its first goalie of the draft in the 15th round, 226th overall. The 5-10, 145-pound native of Valencia, Calif., went 5-7 with a .920 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average for Austin of the North American League. He is a 2001-born player.
Carter Primo Self — The Saints picked the 5-9, 170-pound forward from Grand Rapids, Mich., in the 16th round, 241st overall. A Miami of Ohio recruit born in 2001, he had 12 goals and 37 points in 51 games for Cowichan Valley of the British Columbia Jr. Hockey League.