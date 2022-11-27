Area girls basketball teams in the Tri-Rivers, Upper Iowa and WaMaC conferences hope to turn the corner in 2022-23.
Each of the four TH coverage area teams experienced peaks and valleys throughout last season, but none were able to quite get over the hump and advance to the state tournament.
Here is a capsule preview of area girls teams competing in the Tri-Rivers, Upper Iowa and WaMaC conferences this season:
TRI-RIVERS Conference
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jim Kettmann (25th season, 310-126)
Last season — 9-13, 6-6 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Elise Kilburg (Sr., G), Megan Kremer (Jr., F), Josie Kintzle (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Korey Kintzle (Jr., G), Maya Oliver (Jr., F), Gwen Schroeder (Soph., F), Skylar Sieverding (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers — Kalyn Skrivseth (Soph., G), Kailyn Thompson (Soph., G), Jessica Deaver (Fr., G), Kambree Schwager (Fr., F), Breese Orr (Fr., F), Ashley Hoffman (Fr., F), Addison Ploessl (Fr., F), Abby Schmidt (Fr., F), Amber Kremer (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Mohawks return all-conference performers Kilburg and Kremer to a team that will have a nice balance of veteran leadership and promising underclassmen. Marquette’s deep roster should prove valuable throughout the grind of a long season. They will have good size, combined with a talented backcourt, but will need some additional scoring to compliment Kilburg and Kremer.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Scot Moenck (20th season, 31-105)
Last season — 13-10, 7-7 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Kennedy Rausch (Sr., G), Haley Ronnebaum (Jr., G/F), Bianka Ronnebaum (G/F)
Other returning letterwinners — Ella Mensen (Sr., G/F), Alexis Halverson (Soph., G/F), Jada Knipper (Soph., G), Leah Reicher (Soph., F), Kelsey Hoeger (G/F), Addie Vorwald (G/F)
Promising newcomers — Grace Richter (Fr., F), Taryn Burbridge (Fr., G), Macee Nolan (Fr., F), Lanny Beaman (Fr., G), Madison Thompson (Fr., G)
Outlook — The Wildcats will have to overcome the loss of two of their top three scorers from last season, but Coach Moenck feels he has a versatile group that can adapt to the challenges and will only improve as the season progresses. Bianka and Haley Ronnebaum, and Rausch, were among the team’s top five in scoring last season, so they will provide steady leadership early on.
UPPER IOWA Conference
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Savannah Domeyer
Last season — 7-16, 4-12 Upper Iowa
Key returning players — Camdyn Deutmeyer (Sr.), Morgan Pierce (Jr.), Amyra Millard (Soph.), Lola Reimer (Soph.), Haley Rork (Sr.), Alyssa Wille (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Alyssa Sadewasser (Fr.), Katy Geuder (Jr.), Ava Beck (Jr.), Cara Pont (Fr.), Kylee Soto (Soph.)
Outlook — Deutmeyer returns as the Eagles’ leading scorer from a year ago, but they did graduate their next two top scorers. Clayton Ridge will be largely a young and inexperienced team, so the Eagles will need to discover some additional scoring options to climb the ladder in the Upper Iowa Conference.
WAMAC Conference
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Brad Wubbena (1st season)
Last season — 10-13, 5-12 WaMaC
Returning starters — Alivia Schulte (Sr., G), Claire Ridenour (Sr., F), Kennedy Klostermann (Sr., F), Brooke Krogmann (Soph., F), Josie McMahon (Soph., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Susie Funke (Soph., F), Keara Emerson (Sr., G), Kennedy Kolbert (Soph., F), Andrea Wubbena (Soph., F)
Promising newcomers — Norah Peyton (Fr., G), Kirstyn Kolbert (Soph., G)
Outlook — Krogmann returns to the Hawks’ starting lineup after earning first-team WaMaC recognition a year ago. Schulte and Klostermann join her as all-conference performers, so West Delaware will have a solid base among its starting five. The bench will feature some depth, but will be very thin on varsity experience, so first-year coach Wubbena hopes the grind of a grueling schedule has his team prepared come postseason time.
