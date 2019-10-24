For the second year in a row, Dubuque Senior swimmer Anna Pfeiffer earned the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year after finishing in the top four of all of her races at the league meet on Saturday.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week took second place in the 100 freestyle in 54.38 and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 24.65. She anchored the third-place 400 freestyle relay that went 3:47.43 and also led off the fourth-place 200 medley relay that went 1:55.76.
“Not a lot of people win that award twice, so we were all very excited for her,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “Anna has been one of the real constants over her four years with us, and she just continues to do great things.”
Pfeiffer is a student at Western Dubuque, but swims for Dubuque Senior.
“All of us are very grateful for the opportunity to swim at Senior,” Pfeiffer said. “We’re very thankful for the support that Western Dubuque has shown us, and that Senior allows us the opportunity to be a part of their program.”
Anna will finish her career as a four-time state qualifier after earning state qualifying times in the 100 freestyle and the 50 freestyle earlier this fall. She finished third in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free at state last season.
“I am definitely happy with making the podium in both events last year, and I would really like to see myself improve on those performances this year,” Pfeiffer said.
Anna, who has been swimming for DASH since she was 7 years old, has made quite the name for herself at Senior. She holds school records in the 200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She is still eyeing the 50 freestyle record.
“She really wants to get that 50 record,” Huff said. “Athletes of her caliber don’t come around too often.”
Pfeiffer had a slower start to her season than she hoped after battling a shoulder injury and a brief illness.
“It was something I didn’t expect to have to deal with, but I got the rest I needed and came back from it just fine,” she said. “I am definitely ready to swim my fastest at state.”
Pfeiffer was also named to the academic all-conference team for the second year in a row. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average in high school and will continue her career next fall at Iowa.
“Anna most certainly has the work ethic to have success at a Big Ten school, both in the pool and classroom,” Huff said. “With her dedication and time management skills, I know she will do great things at Iowa.”
Added Pfeiffer: “Going to Iowa has been a dream of mine for a long time, but right now I am just trying to focus on what swimming I have left in high school. It’s going by so fast.”