Molly Gilligan enjoyed a big jolt of energy on Saturday afternoon after a grueling start to the season.
The senior contributed to three wins in helping Dubuque Senior to a runner-up finish in the Ram Relays at the Dubuque Community School District’s Aquatic Center.
Cedar Falls took the title with 96 points in the all-relay event, while Senior scored 80 to edge Bettendorf by four points. Dubuque Wahlert placed fourth with 66 points and Hempstead took sixth with 53 points.
“I’m really proud of the way we swam today, and I’m really excited for my senior year,” said Gilligan, who has the extra motivation of swimming alongside her freshman sister, Annie. “The hardest part of the season is when we don’t have any meets – just three weeks of straight practicing and doubles week. It gets repetitive, and the energy tends to go down, especially when you get tired.
“Having meets gets the energy level back up. And having a meet like this, where we swam well and had some success gets us excited. You realize you’re still competitive after those long three weeks, and it motivates you to keep working harder to see how fast we can get.”
The Rams opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay behind Annie Gilligan, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Savanna Koch and Molly Gilligan in 1:54.68. Annie Gilligan, Evie Hall and Koch won gold in the 300 butterfly relay in 3:10.49.
Annie Gilligan, Vantiger and Molly Gilligan claimed the 300 backstroke relay in 3:04.75. And Molly Gilligan, Koch, Vantiger and Annie Gilligan punctuated the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.17. The Rams had one other top-three finish --- Molly Gilligan, Hall, Vantiger and Koch taking second in the 200 free relay in 1:45.52.
“This meet is always super fun, because it has a districts-like energy,” Vantiger said. “That’s why you always see a lot of good swims happening at this meet. It gives you a lot of confidence, too.
“We know we can get a lot faster with practice and training and getting more comfortable with swimming in meets. We’re off to a good start, and I think we have a good shot at some school records and some really fast swims.”
Wahlert’s dynamic freshman duo of Elyse Cloos and Molly Snyder contributed to three top-three finishes in the seven-team meet. Snyder, Cloos and Kayla Wuebker went 6:19.19 to win the 600 freestyle relay.
Snyder and Cloos finished second in the 1,000 free relay in 11:19.04, then swam the anchor and leadoff legs on the third-place 400 free relay. Molly Snyder’s senior sister, Kelly, swam the second leg, and Taylor Borgerding swam the third leg on the squad that went 3:57.63.
“This was such a fun meet, just because there is so much team support,” Cloos said. “When Molly and I swam our 500s, we were super nervous. But the way the team rallied and supported us was really cool and a big reason we ended up getting second.”
Molly Snyder, who has seen the team aspect of the Golden Eagles her entire life as head coach Emily Snyder’s daughter, enjoyed finally being a part of it.
“In club, there’s so much focus on your individual swim,” she said. “I really like the team part of it, because it makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger. It’s awesome to feel that support, and it’s just as cool to support your teammates.”
Hempstead scored three third-place finishes.
Kate Duehr, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin went 2:00.80 in the 200 medley relay; Kenzie Tomkins, Oberhoffer, Dolphin and Rebecca Rolling went 1:46.36 in the 200 free relay; and Maisey Duehr, Maggie Kelzer and Oberhoffer swam a 3:53.65 in the 400 free relay.
“We had the girls swim a lot of events that weren’t necessarily normal for them, but the girls did really well,” coach Renee Roos said. “We have a couple of things we need to work on, but I was impressed with today. I’m proud of them.”