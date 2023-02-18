The Comets are just a win away from a return to the Iowa girls state basketball tournament.
Kalesia DeShaw scored 16 points and Teagan Humphrey added 15 to lead Bellevue to a 53-28 victory over West Branch in an Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal on Friday night in Bellevue, Iowa.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw chipped in 13 points for the Comets, who improved to 16-7 and advanced to play Dike-New Hartford (22-1) in Wednesday’s regional final in Manchester.
Belmont 49, Shullsburg 39 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Taylor Russell and Silvia Bombin scored nine points apiece to lead the Miners in a loss to the Braves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 71, Iowa City Liberty 67 — At Moody Gym: Jonny Muehring scored 28 points and Reed Strohmeyer added 20 as the Mustangs edged the Lightning.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Western Dubuque 55 — At Epworth, Iowa: Daviyon Gaston and Kanyon Bryte scored 20 points apiece to lead the Bobcats in the home defeat.
Dubuque Senior 73, Iowa City West 43 — At Iowa City: Tevin Schultz and Jacob Williams scored 14 points apiece, Hayden Jacobsmeier added 10, and the Rams (18-3) closed the regular season with a blowout win.
Iowa City High 65, Dubuque Wahlert 62 — At Iowa City High: The Little Hawks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knock off the Golden Eagles.
Clinton Prince of Peace 79, Bellevue 74 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Irish clipped the Comets in their Class 1A district semifinal. Prince of Peace will play Bellevue Marquette in the district final on Tuesday in Maquoketa.
Beckman Catholic 60, Denver 41 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Eli Kluesner added 11 points, and the Trailblazers (16-6) beat Denver in an Iowa Class 2A district semifinal. Beckman will play MFL/Mar-Mac in the district final on Tuesday in Elkader.
Bellevue Marquette 67, Wyoming Midland 46 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Spencer Roeder scored 13 points, Evan Scott, Jacob Litterer and Isaac Brinker added 10 each, and the Mohawks rolled past Midland in an Iowa Class 1A district semifinal. Marquette will play Clinton Prince of Peace in Tuesday’s final in Maquoketa.
Cuba City 86, Riverdale 40 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Riley Rosenkranz scored 19 points, Reese Rosenkranz and Max Lucey added 12 apiece and Gavin Vaassen chipped in 10, and the Cubans (15-6) routed Riverdale.
Southwestern 85, Iowa-Grant 59 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Anthony Martin scored 16 points, Landon Rogers added 15, Everett Droessler had 13 and Aiden Keleher chipped in 10 for the Wildcats in t he win.
