The Comets are just a win away from a return to the Iowa girls state basketball tournament.

Kalesia DeShaw scored 16 points and Teagan Humphrey added 15 to lead Bellevue to a 53-28 victory over West Branch in an Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal on Friday night in Bellevue, Iowa.

