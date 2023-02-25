Girls basketball
Platteville players celebrate after beating Madison Edgewood in their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday night in Platteville, Wis.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — First-round exits from the WIAA postseason have haunted the Platteville girls basketball team the past two years, and this year’s group of seniors was determined not to let it happen again.

The No. 3-seeded Platteville Hillmen (19-6) had to come from behind in dramatic fashion to survive sixth-seeded Madison Edgewood on Friday night in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. A 3-pointer from senior Lizzie Poller with 9 seconds remaining put the Hillmen up, 50-48, and Platteville forced a turnover on the Crusaders final possession to advance to tonight’s regional final where the Hillmen will take on second-seeded Edgerton.

