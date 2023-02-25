PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — First-round exits from the WIAA postseason have haunted the Platteville girls basketball team the past two years, and this year’s group of seniors was determined not to let it happen again.
The No. 3-seeded Platteville Hillmen (19-6) had to come from behind in dramatic fashion to survive sixth-seeded Madison Edgewood on Friday night in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. A 3-pointer from senior Lizzie Poller with 9 seconds remaining put the Hillmen up, 50-48, and Platteville forced a turnover on the Crusaders final possession to advance to tonight’s regional final where the Hillmen will take on second-seeded Edgerton.
“This win means a lot, especially to us seniors,” Poller said. “To hit a big shot like that is just awesome, and something I’m so glad I could do for my team.”
Poller finished the game with just five points, but none of them bigger than her late heroic 3.
“Lizzie’s been struggling on the offensive end lately, but she has been working so hard in practice to build that confidence,” Platteville coach Brandon Temperly said. “To see all the girls’ smiles after that shot…there’s nothing better than that.”
The Hillmen trailed by as many as seven in the first half and were held scoreless for nearly an 8-minute stretch before pulling to within two at 17-15, but the Crusaders (14-12) ended the half with back-to-back buckets to take a 21-16 lead into the break.
“We just weren’t knocking down shots there for a while,” Temperly said. “We just had to keep shooting and eventually something would fall.”
Senior Maddison Carl provided the spark the Platteville offense needed early in the second half, knocking down three 3-pointers to give the Hillmen a 29-23 lead.
“Coach tells us that the first 5 minutes of the second half determines who will win the game, and we knew we needed to come out and make a statement,” said senior Camryn Nies, who finished the game with a team-high 16 points. “Once Maddison knocked down a couple shots, the rest of the team fed off of that energy and we got rolling.”
Carl would finish the game with 11 points, all coming in the second half.
Platteville would find themselves down by six with 5 minutes to play before a Carl bucket and a pair of free throws from Alyssa Blevins cut the lead to two. A 3-pointer from Nies put the Hillmen back up by one at 47-46, but Edgewood responded with a bucket from Taya Fernandez, who led the Crusaders with 20 points. The Hillmen then ran a play designed for Nies, but Poller happened to get the open shot.
“I had 100 percent confidence in all my teammates to take that last shot,” Nies said. “I know they have my back, and I have theirs. This is one of those core memories that I’m always going to have with me now. It’s so much fun to experience a game like this.”
