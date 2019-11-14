CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jada Wills is no stranger to the state tournament stage. Before Wednesday, though, the standout senior at Dyersville Beckman had never tasted victory at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Wills now knows how sweet it is, and she’s eager to savor another win today.
The Drake University-bound outside put down a match-high 11 kills along with 11 digs and two aces as the second-seeded Trailblazers handily swept No. 7 Van Buren, 25-18, 25-11, 25-14, in the Iowa Class 2A state volleyball quarterfinals.
The win sent Beckman (41-8) to its second straight state semifinal today at 4 p.m. against No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. As has been the case all postseason for the Blazers, they controlled all phases of their opening match against the Warriors.
“I was looking forward to this game most of all because I’ve never won the first game at state,” said Wills, who helped Dubuque Hempstead to the 5A quarterfinals in 2016 and 2017 before transferring to Dyersville this year. “It’s definitely a momentum booster for myself and this team. I’m happy to be here but we want to win and we plan to do that.”
Beckman out-played Van Buren in every aspect of the match. The Blazers finished with more kills (41-26), digs (37-24) and blocks (4-1) than the Warriors. But the glaring advantage came from Beckman’s serving attack, where the Blazers finished with 12 aces on just one missed serve.
Leading the way in that category was senior defensive specialist Ashley Engelken with a match-high five aces. She served off the Warriors to close out Beckman’s Set 1 win, then followed up with a pair of aces to open Set 2 on a four-point run.
The Blazers didn’t trail for the rest of the match after that.
“It’s a whole new team and all new players,” said Engelken, who also finished with five digs. “We wanted to push ourselves to prove that we could do it just as much as they pushed themselves last year. We proved that today.”
As anticipated, Wills carried the load offensively, opening the match by crushing a kill down the outside line. But Beckman’s hitters got it done across the net despite most of them never playing at the Cell prior to Wednesday.
Right side Kiersten Schmitt finished with 10 kills and no errors on 16 attempts, outside Chloe Ungs had seven kills with one error and Kylee Rueber had four kills on five attempts in their first state tournament starts. The Blazers finished with a .467 kill percentage as a team with just six total hitting errors.
“It’s just amazing to be able to be down here and be on that court,” said Ungs, who had four kills during Beckman’s Set 3 clincher. “I was nervous — all of the bright lights I felt like the nerves were kicking in this morning. But once I got on the court, it was just volleyball. I didn’t have to worry about anything else.”
The most trouble Van Buren (32-5) gave Beckman was in the first set. Three kills by Wills started the Blazers off on a 5-1 lead to open the match, but the Warriors regained ground with a four-point run giving them a 13-11 lead. They kept that edge at 15-13 before Beckman awoke for its first big run.
Schmitt’s kill gave serve back to the Blazers and Wills rattled off the next four points from the line for an 18-15 lead. They later scored three straight for a 23-17 lead, before a Grace Davidson kill sided out for Van Buren. Wills answered with a push kill to put Beckman to set point and Engelken followed up with her ace.
After an overpass kill by Rueber gave the Blazers a 10-4 lead to start Set 2, the Warriors burned both of their timeouts in the frame. But Van Buren never got within five. Wills hit a roll shot kill for a 21-11 lead and then served the final four points of Set 2, clinching a 2-0 lead on a set point ace.
A four-point run by Beckman forced the Warriors to again burn both of their timeouts, sitting in a 13-4 deficit for Van Buren. It didn’t slow down the Blazers. Ungs’ kill was the start of a six-point run to close out the match, with Paige McDermott putting down the final ball for the win.
“We’ve had such an amazing year. Nobody thought we’d be able to get to this point, and just being able to be down here with this whole team is an amazing experience,” said McDermott, the Blazers’ lone returning starter from their 2018 tournament run. “I played here last year and I’ve been through it all. I know that you’re nervous right away. So I tried to help everybody get through all their nerves, play their game, and that’s what happened.”
McDermott finished with seven kills and two blocks, Olivia Hogan had 12 digs and Makayla Koelker added 17 assists to round out Beckman.
The winner of today’s semifinal match advances to Friday’s championship game against the winner of Western Christian and Osage. It’s the first time the Blazers have advanced to consecutive semifinals in program history.