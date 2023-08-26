borman
Dubuque Wahlert’s Michael Bormann breaks through the Camanche defense and scores a touchdown during their game Friday night at the Rock Bowl.

 Sophia Bitter For the Telegraph Herald

The stable is far from empty.

Dubuque Wahlert rolled up 386 yards on the ground and the Golden Eagles got touchdown runs from four different players to steamroll past Camanche, 48-12, on Friday at the Loras College Rock Bowl.

