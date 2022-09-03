Dubuque Wahlert sent a message last week.
On Friday night, the Golden Eagles proved it wasn’t a fluke.
Wahlert forced four turnovers on defense, Ryan Brosius scored a pair of touchdowns, and the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles used a big second-quarter surge to beat 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption, 34-21, in their home opener at the Rock Bowl. Wahlert improved to 2-0 after an impressive 31-14 victory over traditional Class 3A power West Delaware last week.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done up to this point,” Eagles coach Jamie Marshall said. “The sky is the limit when you’ve got good leadership.”
This one may have been even more impressive. Especially considering the Eagles had been 0-9 against Assumption since the 2014 season.
“We’ve always struggled against Assumption, but obviously we have a new team this year and we’re not going to back down from anybody,” said Brosius, who ran for 96 yards. “There’s always going to be people that doubt us every year, but the mentality of our team and how we go into each week — just practice by practice, day by day — it’s just kind of different.
Bryce Rudiger completed 9 of 12 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Owen Wallace, Matthew Nachtman and Tom Scherr intercepted passes on defense. Jerren Gille also recovered a fumble for Wahlert.
And, like last week, the Eagles fell into an early deficit after Knights quarterback Jake Timmons sprinted up the middle nearly untouched for a 70-yard touchdown.
But once the scoreboard flipped to the second quarter, Wahlert took over — and did so thanks to a ball-hawking defense that now has seven interceptions through two games.
“We’re explosive. We might not have them with size all the time — I mean our biggest guy is 245 (pounds), that doesn’t match up (well),” Nachtman said of the defense. “But, we go out there and we swarm and we play fast. We don’t play scared, and that’s the biggest thing for us.”
The Eagles scored 27 points in the period, including a 33-yard touchdown run from Brosius before he fielded a punt in stride and returned it 56 yards for a score.
It all started with a big play on defense to end the first quarter. A bad snap allowed Alex Eisbach to race in and tackle the Assumption punter on fourth down at the Knights’ 6-yard line on the final play of the opening quarter, setting up Michael Bormann’s 1-yard touchdown run two plays in the second period.
Jerren Gille recovered a fumble on Assumption’s next snap and Brosius broke free two plays later to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead with 9:41 left in the half. Nachtman intercepted Timmons on the next series, and Rudiger connected on a 43-yard pass to Zach Callahan to set up his 8-yard touchdown pass to Owen Wallace — who had intercepted Timmon’s first pass of the game.
The Wahlert defense forced a three-and-out and Brosius ran up to catch a short punt and was virtually untouched as he raced 56 yards to paydirt.
“He punted to the wrong spot,” Brosius said. “I couldn’t ask for better blockers on that.”
Scherr intercepted Timmon’s deep fourth-down pass at the Wahlert 2 with 9 seconds left in the half as the Eagles took a 27-7 lead into the break. Assumption’s Angelo Jackson shook free for a 25-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 with 3:36 left in the third quarter to break Wahlert’s string of 27 consecutive points.
Rudiger connected with Eisbach for a 17-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to restore Wahlert’s lead to 20.
Timmons capped a 14-play, 62-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Will McIntosh to get within 34-21.
Timmons completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He led the team with 102 rushing yards on 13 carries.
