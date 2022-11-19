The American Rivers Conference released its all-conference football team on Friday, and two former area athletes claimed the league’s top honors.
Hunter Clasen, a senior running back for undefeated and conference champion Wartburg, was named the A-R-C offensive MVP. The Bellevue High grad became the third Knight to earn offensive MVP honors after amassing 1,079 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns for Wartburg, which carries a 10-0 record into its NCAA Division III first-round playoff matchup against UW-La Crosse today.
Former Beckman Catholic standout and current Wartburg linebacker Owen Grover was named the A-R-C defensive MVP. Grover became just the second Knight to achieve the award since the conference began splitting the MVP into offensive and defensive categories in 2010. Grover totaled 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four interceptions for the Knights this season.
Wartburg head coach Chris Winter was named conference coach of the year, giving the Knights a clean sweep for the league’s top three awards.
The Knights also landed three other area athletes on the A-R-C first team. Former Edgewood-Colesburg prep Parker Rochford was named to the first-team defensive squad, as well as Bellevue grad Riley Konrardy. Western Dubuque product Ben Bryant earned first-team specialist honors, while former Bobcat Freddie Hosch was named to the second team defense.
Loras senior defensive back Joey Foley (Rockford, Ill.) earned first-team defensive honors, while sophomore quarterback Evan England (Wheaton, Ill.) landed on the offensive first team. Duhawks’ senior linebacker and East Dubuque, Ill., native Josh Kieffer was named to the defensive second team, Ben Baughman (Washington, Iowa) was named second-team offense and Aidan Driscoll (Waunakee, Wis.) was a second-team specialist honoree.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Zach Kemp was among five Duhawks to receive conference honorable mention, along with Elijah Dertz; Mitchell Huisenga; Mason Morris and Scott Talmadge.
The A-R-C recognized two University of Dubuque athletes on the first team. Sophomore defensive lineman Garrett Hertzfeldt (Prairie du Sac, Wis.) was named to the defensive first team, and junior offensive lineman Jack Connors (Carpentersville, Ill.) earned first-team offensive honors.
Dalton Wood (Spring Grove, Ill.); Elijah Diblich (Melrose Park, Ill.); De’Quan Ramsey (Carol Stream, Ill.); and Brock Carter (Ozark, Mo.) were honored on the defensive second team for the Spartans.
UD’s second-team offensive performers included Wes Spitzmiller (St. Charles, Mo.); Ben Gultig (Littleton, Co.); Kallion Buckner (Madison, Wis.); and Wade Sheets (Van Vert, Ohio). Tyler Geiman, Jamari Jenkins and Liam Smith earned honorable mention accolades.
Coe College saw two former area athletes recognized on the all-conference team. Junior lineman and Cascade native, Alex Aitchison, landed on the defensive first team, while senior linebacker and former West Delaware standout Ben Ridenour was honored on the second-team defense.
Pride land 8 on Heart all-conference — Despite its late season struggles, Clarke totaled its most wins in program history after a 3-8 campaign in 2022. Linebacker Bryan Valdes, wide receiver Gabe Deadwiler and defensive backs Gabe Guyton and Johel Gonzalez earned all-Heart of America Conference second-team honors.
Quarterback Brandon Mueller, defensive lineman Israel Hernandez, linebacker Adrian Tamayo and wide receiver Jaquan Graham landed honorable mention accolades for the Pride.
