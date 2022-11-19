The American Rivers Conference released its all-conference football team on Friday, and two former area athletes claimed the league’s top honors.

Hunter Clasen, a senior running back for undefeated and conference champion Wartburg, was named the A-R-C offensive MVP. The Bellevue High grad became the third Knight to earn offensive MVP honors after amassing 1,079 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns for Wartburg, which carries a 10-0 record into its NCAA Division III first-round playoff matchup against UW-La Crosse today.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.