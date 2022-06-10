The last team selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament sits just two victories away from the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris contributed to an offensive onslaught Monday night to help the University of Mississippi defeat Arizona, 22-6, and win the Coral Gables, Fla., Regional. Harris went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while starting in right field and later shifting to catcher.
With the win, the Rebels (35-22) advanced to a best-of-three Super Regional series at No. 10-ranked Southern Mississippi (47-17) on Saturday through Monday, with the winner moving on to Omaha. The two teams split a regular-season series.
Harris, a 6-foot, 200-pound left-handed hitting utility man, is hitting .313 (26-for-83) with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 RBIs in his sophomore season. He has drawn 12 walks and stolen one base.
When his collegiate season ends, Harris will play for the Cotuit Kettleers in the prestigious Cape Cod League. The league has long been considered the top collegiate wooden bat league in the country and begins play this weekend. Harris will play for Mike Roberts, who spent 20 seasons at the University of North Carolina and now works in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Gotto, Runde pitch for Waterloo Bucks — A pair of former Dubuque County standouts made the pitching staff for the Waterloo Bucks of the summer collegiate Northwoods League.
Dylan Gotto, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound left-hander from Western Dubuque, starred at Wartburg College. He earned first-team all-American Rivers Conference honors for the second time after he broke the school’s career record for strikeouts (278). He led the A-R-C in strikeouts with 96 while recording a 7-3 record and 2.89 ERA in 84 innings. He recently graduated from Wartburg but has one season of eligibility remaining.
Logan Runde, a 6-2, 215-pound right-hander from Dubuque Hempstead, recently completed his freshman season at perennial powerhouse Iowa Western Community College. He went 2-0 with two saves, a 6.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 innings of work.
Link, Edmondson named to Big Ten honor roll — Two former Dubuque Senior standout athletes — baseball player Sam Link and distance runner Claire Edmondson — earned academic all-Big Ten Conference accolades while at the University of Iowa this spring. Link studies enterprise leadership, and Edmondson is an ancient civilizations major.
To be eligible for selection, students must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
UW-P’s Plautz honored for academics — University of Wisconsin-Platteville softball player Rachel Plautz recently earned third-team Academic All-American from the College Sports Information Directors of America. The D.C. Everest graduate hit .361 with four home runs, nine doubles and 27 runs scored. She graduated in May with a degree in mechanical engineering and maintained a 3.80 grade-point-average.
Swartz to Clarke, Part II — Dubuque Hempstead senior Cole Swartz will join his older brother, Andrew, on the Clarke University baseball team in the fall. The versatile Cole Swartz leads the Mustangs with a .475 batting average (19-for-40) and has three doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and eight walks in 14 games.
Loras’ Jones named coach of year — Loras College’s Matt Jones received the national women’s coach of the year award from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association last week. Jones won his third outdoor coach of the year honor and fourth overall after leading the team to the NCAA Division III championship late last month in Geneva, Ohio.
Loras became the fifth program in Division III history to win three consecutive outdoor titles and the first since Wartburg College in 2014.
