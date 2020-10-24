Not a single player on the roster was alive the last time Dubuque Senior won a playoff game.
Ending that drought will now be a driving force as the Rams enter the offseason.
Quarterback Max White ran 28 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and Cedar Rapids Kennedy rallied past the Rams, 28-17, in the second round of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
"Losses like this are ones that sit in your mind for months and they’ll motivate you on days you don’t feel like getting out of bed," said Rams offensive lineman Jim Bonifas, whose next meaningful game will come in an Iowa State Cyclones uniform. "It will pop back into your head and it will force you to get back to work. Just whenever things get hard, these kinds of moments pop back into your head and keep you going."
Kennedy (3-3) advanced to play an opponent yet to be determined; the Iowa High School Athletic Association is expected to release third- and fourth-round pods at noon today.
Senior (4-4) was trying to win a postseason game for just the second time in program history and the first time since 1997. The Rams are now 1-6 all-time in the playoffs.
But this one will sting for a while: Senior mustered just 20 yards of second-half offense prior to a desperation scoring drive in the final minute. The Rams led, 10-7, at halftime.
"Tonight was a bitter pill to swallow and it just wasn’t our night and it wasn’t in the cards for us," Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. "Kennedy played a good game and we just weren’t able to execute the way we needed to execute. Sad way to end, but it was a fun year with the kids.
"A lot of things going on this year, just glad we were able to play seven, eight games and give those kids a great experience to be able to play this year."
Standout Rams running back Cain McWilliams ran for 29 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Jack Gilligan was 10-for-22 for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Senior took an early 7-0 lead on McWilliams’ 10-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Senior led by three at the break after Jacob Konrardy connected for a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the half.
White’s first touchdown came from 5 yards out immediately following Senior's touchdown and capped a 12-play, 83-yard drive.
The second half got off to an ignominious start for the Rams, and never really got any better.
Hunter Preston ran for 11 yards on the first play, but the next three plays lost a combined 16 yards and Kennedy took over at the Senior 39 following a 24-yard punt.
Demarcus Ray scored on a 3-yard run eight snaps later for the Cougars’ first lead, 14-10, midway through the third quarter. White’s 15-yard touchdown run with 5:16 left all but sealed the victory, and his 53-yard burst with 1:24 left officially did.
Ray finished with 88 rushing yards on 25 carries for the Cougars. White completed 2 of 4 passes for 40 yards.
But trailing by 18 and needing a miracle, Gilligan led the Rams on a desperation scoring drive, hitting Logan Flanagan for a 33-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left.
Kennedy recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Just a junior, Gilligan will be back to lead the Rams next year in another bid to finally end the playoff drought.
"It's hard to talk about tonight, but we’ve got a lot of good kids coming up and next year we should have a good football team," Ploessl said. "It’s always tough your junior year as a quarterback and you look all the around the state for that.
"But we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve still got to get a lot better. We got a little manhandled tonight so we’ve got a little work to do in the offseason in the weight room and things like that to make sure we’re ready to go."