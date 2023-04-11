Bellevue and Cascade return plenty of state experience, while Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa will rely heavily on up-and-comers and athletes new to track and field.
The 2023 track season in the River Valley Conference is largely defined by the unknown.
Here is a capsule preview of the four area schools competing in the RVC this season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Co-coaches — Todd Troutman (38th season)/Ryan Meissner (8th season)
Returning veterans — Cayden Gassmann (sr., sprinter); Arturo Venegas (sr., thrower); Morgan Schulte (jr., thrower); Isaac Barrick (sr., thrower); Andrew Salrin (jr., distance); Brady Salter (soph., sprinter); Joe Kielkucki (jr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Luke Schieltz (sr., sprinter); Ben Westhoff (sr., mid-distance); Eli Kluesner (jr., sprinter); Zach Helle (soph., thrower); Derek Hoeger (soph., spinter); Eric Boge (fr., thrower); Haylen Douglas (fr., thrower); Danny Dudzik (fr., distance); Adam Gaul (fr., distance); Julien Kramer (fr., sprinter); Cole Luensmann (fr., distance); Dominic Pugh (fr., sprinter); Andrew Schlarmann (fr., distance)
Outlook — The Trailblazers do not return any state participants from last season, but will see an influx in numbers this season due to several standout athletes from other sports giving a track a try for the first time. Beckman also has an encouraging number of underclassmen joining the squad this season. Troutman is excited for what the unknown of this season might bring.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (5th season)
Returning veterans — Payton Griebel (sr., distance); Kaden Guenther (jr., sprinter); Riley Carrier (sr., sprinter); Casey Tath (jr., sprinter); Nolan Dunne (jr., sprinter); Ben Steinbeck (sr., distance); Gabe Manders (soph., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Keenan Kilburg (fr., hurdles/jumps); Connor Kilburg (fr., distance); Cal Bonifas (fr., hurdles/jumps); Seth Smith (fr., sprinter); Damonte Evans (fr., sprints/jumps); Kinnick Paulsen (fr., sprints/jumps); Kyle Dunne (fr., sprints/mid-distance); Emery McCutcheon (fr., sprinter)
Outlook — The Comets return a solid mix of state-tested veteran leadership. Griebel placed third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 at the state meet last season, while Carrier was seventh in the 110 hurdles and ninth in the 400 hurdles. Bellevue returns three of its four runners in the 4x400 relay, which finished sixth at state, and the sprint medley relay, which placed 12th.
CASCADE
Coach — Chris Curry (18th season)
Returning veterans — Jack Menster (sr., sprinter); Luka Rickels (sr., sprinter); Adam Knepper (sr., distance); Mason Otting (sr., sprinter); Will Hosch (jr., sprinter); Lane Cook (soph., distance); Trever Finzel (sr.); Brody Gravel (jr.); Riley Koppes (jr.); Nate Manternach (jr.); Quinn Casey (soph.); Andrew Kaalberg (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Brody Beecher (soph.); Carter Conrad (fr.); Bradley Dolphin (fr.); Eli Fritz (fr.); Jake Hosch (fr.); Owen Keenlance (fr.); Wesley Knepper (soph.); Nate Milum (soph.); Brody Otting (fr.); Justin Pry (fr.)
Outlook — Menster, Rickels and Will Hosch return from last season’s fifth-place sprint medley team at state. The Cougars bring back that same trio from the 4x200 state team that also placed fifth. Knepper and Cook participated in the 4x800 in Des Moines, so Cascade has potential to make some noise in the relays this season.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Spencer Scar
Returning state participants — Tye Hardin (jr., sprinter/jumps); Carter Meyer (jr., sprinter);
Outlook — Hardin is the Cardinals’ top returner after finishing fifth at state in the high jump last season and ran the anchor legs of the state-qualifying 4x100, and 4x200, which placed 18th in Des Moines. Meyer ran the opening legs of both races.
