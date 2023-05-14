Mike Jasa won the 800-meter championship in 1:48.01, Carter Oberfoell was third in 1:48.79, and both joined up with Josh Smith and Ted Kruse to win the 4x400 in 3:10.84 and help Loras to a runner-up team finish behind Wartburg, 241-177, at the American Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.

Dubuque got championships from Jaidyn Williams (triple jump, 14.33m) and Cade Collier (hammer throw, 59.24m) and finished third with 146 points.

