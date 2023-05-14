Mike Jasa won the 800-meter championship in 1:48.01, Carter Oberfoell was third in 1:48.79, and both joined up with Josh Smith and Ted Kruse to win the 4x400 in 3:10.84 and help Loras to a runner-up team finish behind Wartburg, 241-177, at the American Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.
Dubuque got championships from Jaidyn Williams (triple jump, 14.33m) and Cade Collier (hammer throw, 59.24m) and finished third with 146 points.
Loras also got a championship from Raymond Venditti in the pole vault (4.85m).
Recommended for you
Smith and Derik Bunten turned in a pair of 2-3 finishes, with Smith taking silver in the 100 (10.59) and 200 (21.41), and Bunten earning bronze in the 100 (10.69) and 200 (21.67).
Loras’ Ryan Harvey (3:49.23) and Wyatt Kelly (3:49.73) finished 2-3 in the 1,500, and Kruse finished runner-up in the 400 hurdles (53.60) and fifth in the 400 (48.71).
The Duhawks’ 4x100 relay of De’Andre Klein, Smith, Bunten and Dayvion Foreman finished runner-up in 40.87. Holden Murphy took third in the hammer throw (54.33m) and fifth in the javelin (53.73m).
Dubuque’s Blake Hardison finished runner-up in the 110 hurdles (14.44). Jaylen Bell was fourth in the 100 (10.79) and JoJo Frost was fourth in the 400 hurdles (54.21).
Rei’Shaun Spires (13.5m) and Jeremiah Steed (13.47m) finished 4-5 in the triple jump; Blake Sturgis was fourth in the javelin (53.83m); and Lucas Cummings (51.30m) and Clayton Hahn (50.34m) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the hammer throw.
The Spartans’ 4x100 relay of Bell, Steed, Kobe Howell and Williams finished third in 41.11, and the quartet of Howell, Andrew Hutchinson, Otis Patterson and Nehemiah Griffin was fourth in the 4x400 (3:12.49).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.