MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Back-and-forth they went.
Not only up and down the court at a lightning-quick pace, but on the scoreboard as well.
In what’s sure to be a brand-new River Valley Conference rivalry worth paying attention to for years to come, Maquoketa’s 3-point barrage proved to be to much down the stretch as it handed Associated Press Class 1A No. 4-ranked Bellevue its first loss of the season, 90-78.
The teams combined to make 26 3-pointers on the night in a game that was deadlocked 57-57 after three quarters of play. But the Cardinals (6-2) added seven more triples in the final frame, compared to Bellevue’s two, to finally pull away.
Maquoketa’s Ty Hinz hit four of his seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“I love my team,” Hinz said. “They’re like my brothers; they’re my family. I do everything I can do to make all of us win. Not just for me to individually play good, it’s for all of us.”
Tye Hardin led the Cardinals with 27 points, Hinz finished with 25 and Carter Meyer contributed 20 to Maquoketa’s high-powered attack.
Robert Paulson paced Bellevue (8-1) with 23 points. Jensen Wedeking, the state’s second leading scorer regardless of class, finished with 22, while Cameron Casel added 16.
Maquoketa held a 23-20 lead after one quarter and extended on a 9-3 run to open the second. Hinz hit his first 3 of the night to make it 35-24.
The Comets quickly surged back behind a 15-4 run to knot the game at 39-39. Hunter Putman hit two from distance, and Paulson ended a wild first half with a putback at the buzzer to reclaim the lead for Bellevue, 42-41.
“We knew they were really good coming into tonight, and they impressed me even more,” Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said of Bellevue. “This could be a good rivalry. It’s going to be a good game every time we play them.”
Bellevue grabbed its biggest lead of the night, 51-43, on Casel’s trey at 4:32 of the third, but the Cardinals just kept shooting — and shooting well.
Hinz dropped in two more from long range, Casey Coakley was true from distance, and Hardin’s connection from beyond the arc set up what looked to be a fourth-quarter shootout.
However, one particular Cardinal stole the show. Hinz’s first two 3-pointers in the final stanza pulled the Cardinals slightly ahead.
His last two twisted the dagger.
Hinz’s sixth triple of the night put his team ahead, 74-63, with 4:51 to play, and his seventh closed the books at 80-69 with under 3 minutes remaining. Maquoketa used a 33-point fourth-quarter attack to finally pull away.
“We’re a really confident team,” Hinz said. “We don’t let other teams get in our head; we don’t let other players get in our head. As long as we play together, we know we have a really good chance to win.”
Hinz said it was a perfect combination of his team’s up-tempo style and the energy of the crowd on Tuesday that spurred his hot shooting effort.
“We practice hard and we make sure to be efficient,” he said. “Just the crowd and the energy really gets me going, and I just catch fire.”
