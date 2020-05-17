Eleven former Dubuque Fighting Saints players skated in National Hockey League games this season. The NHL hopes to resume its season in the coming months.
Here is a capsule look at each of the Saints alumni and what they accomplished prior to the season being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 26
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: in 70 games, Gaudreau has scored 18 goals among his 58 points, to go along with 12 penalty minutes and a minus-10 rating.
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 151 goals and 445 points in 464 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 26
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: Girgensons has 12 goals, 19 points and 10 penalty minutes in 69 games.
NHL career: In 489 games, Girgensons has posted 61 goals and 138 points for the Sabres.
MICHAEL MATHESON
Team: Florida Panthers
Height: 6-2
Weight: 192
Age: 26
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: Drafted first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida
NHL debut: 2015-16
This season: In 59 games, Matheson accumulated 8 goals, 20 points and 14 penalty minutes.
NHL career: In 299 games, Matheson has 33 goals, 91 points and 157 penalty minutes.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 25
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in August 2016. Originally drafted in the sixth round, 175th overall, by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Benning has 1 goal, 8 points and 15 penalty minutes in 43 games. He also played three games for the AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
NHL career: In 248 career games, Benning has 15 goals and 61 points to go along with 126 penalty minutes.
JOAKIM RYAN
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 26
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Rumson, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract last summer. Originally drafted in the seventh round, 198th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by San Jose.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: Ryan scored 1 goal and 5 points, along with 10 penalty minutes in 35 games
NHL career: In 141 career NHL games, Ryan has 4 goals, 24 points and 33 penalty minutes.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Boston Bruins
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 24
Position: Center
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: After breaking his leg early in the season, he tallied 1 goal, 6 points and 13 penalty minutes in 25 games. He also played briefly for Providence of the AHL.
NHL career: In 36 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 4 goals, 11 points and 15 penalty minutes. Last spring, Kuhlman became the first former Saints player to skate in the Stanley Cup Final.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194
Age: 23
Position: Center
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 NHL Draft by San Jose
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Gambrell has 5 goals, 11 points and 17 penalty minutes in 50 games. He has also played 15 games with the Sharks’ AHL affiliate, which also plays in San Jose.
NHL career: In 61 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 5 goals and 11 points.
RILEY BARBER
Team: Montreal Canadiens/Pittsburgh Penguins
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194
Age: 26
Position: Forward
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Pittsburgh acquired him from Montreal this season. He was originally a sixth-round pick of Washington in 2012.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Barber played 9 games with Montreal but did not score. He has played 46 games in the AHL between the affiliates of Montreal and Pittsburgh and has 37 points in 46 games.
NHL career: In 12 career regular-season NHL games, Barber has yet to record a point.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 24
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18.
This season: Robinsin has 7 goals, 12 points and 12 penalty minutes in 50 games for Columbus. He also has 5 points in 14 games for the Jackets’ AHL affiliate in Cleveland.
NHL career: In 64 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 7 goals and 12 points.
WILLIAM LAGESSON
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height: 6-2
Weight: 207
Age: 24
Position: Defense
Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden
Seasons in Dubuque: 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton
NHL debut: 2019-20
This season: Lagesson has not registered a point in 8 games. He has 3 goals and 10 points in 25 games for Bakersfield of the AHL.
NHL career: In eight games played, he does not have a point.
HUNTER MISKA
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Height: 6-1
Weight: 171
Age: 24
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Stacy, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2015-16
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract with Colorado after playing two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Miska received a brief call-up to the NHL from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, but he did not play. In 26 games in the AHL, he has a 2.48 goals against average and .924 save percentage.
NHL career: He has played one NHL game, with Arizona, and has a 3.33 goals against average and .889 save percentage.