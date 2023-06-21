A Dubuque native earned a national championship ring while coaching softball this spring.
Dennis Smith served as an assistant coach at Trine University, which won the NCAA Division III title in Marshall, Texas. It marked the first national championship in program history and just the second team championship by a Trine program since the Thunder joined the NCAA in 2004.
Smith joined the Thunder coaching staff in 2010 and primarily works with pitchers and catchers. He spent the previous 10 years in the same position at NCAA Division I Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Trine went 46-6 overall this season and went 15-1 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The team recorded a 1.28 earned run average while posting 23 shutouts and 7.11 strikeouts per seven innings and holding opponents to just a .191 batting average. Three pitchers – Anna Koeppl, Alexis Michon and Debbie Hill — earned double-digits in victories.
Smith played fast-pitch softball in Iowa from 1980-98 and competed in a number of state and regional tournaments during that span. He is also employed at Courier Kendallville.
Harris named 2nd-team all-South — University of Mississippi junior catcher Calvin Harris, a former all-stater at Western Dubuque, earned second-team all-South when the American Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-region teams last week. His teammates, Kemp Alderman and Jacob Gonzalez, made the first team.
Harris hit .321 and led Ole Miss in runs scored with 52 in 54 games. He had a slugging percentage of .579, 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, and 46 RBI, all top-three on the team.
On May 6 at Missouri, Harris set two new Ole Miss single-game records and tied a third when he hit four home runs in one game. He had 16 total bases in the game, which was a new program record, and his 10 RBI tied a record set by Charlie Conerly in 1947. Harris became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game.
Duhawks 23rd in Learfield standings — Loras College placed 23rd overall in NCAA Division III in the Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings for the 2022-23 academic year, improving one spot from a year ago. The Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.
Johns Hopkins, of the Centennial Conference, finished first in the overall standings, while Tufts, of the NESCAC, placed second. UW-Whitewater and UW-LaCrosse led the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference by placing 11th and 13th, respectively, while Wartburg led the American Rivers Conference at 16th.
The University of Dubuque finished 83rd, and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed at No. 124. There are 323 colleges and universities at the NCAA Division III level.
Loras spikers feted — Eight members of the Loras men’s volleyball team earned spots on the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference team on Thursday. Cameron Menini, Michael Dziewior, Keegan Godwin, Corey Mayotte Zach Henstein, Kevin Kessell, Tyler Kratochvil, and Joe Horn each earned the honor as affiliate members of the league.
The Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference list comprises those individuals who achieved an overall grade-point average of at least 3.30 and have served at least one year in residency at their school. The eight Duhawks on the list accompany 133 Loras student-athletes who earned American Rivers Conference All-Academic Team honors in 2022-23.
Miller earns academic honor — Central College’s Lauren Miller, a former Dubuque Senior distance running standout, earned a spot on the American Rivers Conference all-academic team. The senior carried a 3.86 grade point average in biology and Spanish.