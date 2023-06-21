Dennis Smith
Buy Now

Dubuque native Dennis Smith (right) served as an assistant coach for the Trine University softball team, which won an NCAA Division III championship this spring in Marshall, Texas.

 Contributed

A Dubuque native earned a national championship ring while coaching softball this spring.

Dennis Smith served as an assistant coach at Trine University, which won the NCAA Division III title in Marshall, Texas. It marked the first national championship in program history and just the second team championship by a Trine program since the Thunder joined the NCAA in 2004.

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com