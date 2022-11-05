Rick Schatzabel has been concentrating on 6 p.m. tonight and not the remarkable run he went on last fall in Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament.
The left-hander knocked off Dan Moore in a winner-take-all final to capture the 64-man, double-elimination tournament at Cherry Lanes. And that will put somewhat of a target on his back when the 58th annual Big 10 begins at 4 p.m. today.
“I don’t feel any different, to be honest,” Schatzabel said. “I’m just as nervous as I was last year. I haven’t put that much thought into it as far as (people gunning for me). I figure it’s a new year and a fresh start for everybody. It’s not about one person, it’s about 64.”
Last year, Schatzabel qualified for the Big 10 field for just the second time in his career. He defeated Moore, 681-541, after Moore rallied for a 668-661 decision to set up the winner-take-all game.
Two weeks earlier, Schatzabel edged Moore, 660-638, in the winners’ bracket final.
“It was a great accomplishment, and it was humbling to join the list of guys who have won the Big 10, but I don’t feel like I’m any different as a bowler because of it,” said Schatzabel, who faces Ron Helbing in the first round tonight. “I’m focused on my first match (tonight), and, hopefully, I’ll throw a good ball and carry.”
So, what will it take to make another run to a title?
“A lot of luck,” Schatzabel said.
The Big 10 field includes six other former champions — Bob Hochrein, Terry Cottrell, Tyler Kohl, Steve Beck, Jason Lanser and Andrew Gantenbein. Hochrein opens with Ryan Kase, Cottrell faces Rick Jacobs, Kohl squares off with Benji Meyer, Beck plays Steve Neese, Lanser drew Tony Hingtgen, and Gantenbein meets Jeremy Hefel.
The tournament will run for five Saturdays, with all 64 bowlers playing two matches tonight. Championship Saturday is set for Dec. 3.
Qualifying consisted of 91 different bowlers trying to make the 64-man field. They bowled a total of 108 qualifying rounds.
