Rick Schatzabel has been concentrating on 6 p.m. tonight and not the remarkable run he went on last fall in Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament.

The left-hander knocked off Dan Moore in a winner-take-all final to capture the 64-man, double-elimination tournament at Cherry Lanes. And that will put somewhat of a target on his back when the 58th annual Big 10 begins at 4 p.m. today.

