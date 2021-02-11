The Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque wrestling teams both came within one victory of reaching the Iowa state dual tournament next week in Des Moines.
Linn-Mar edged Hempstead, 37-31, in the Class 3A regional championship match in Marion, and Bettendorf handled Western Dubuque, 62-10, in a regional final at Bettendorf.
The Mustangs got pins from Joseph Lewis at 195, Cayden Lovett at 285 and Dawson Fish at 113 against Linn-Mar. Chad Bellis scored a technical fall at 120, and Lohman Duffy (106) and Gable Brooks (132) scored decisions for Hempstead.
Earlier in the night, Hempstead defeated Pella, 44-30. Lewis, Adam Ward (220), Duffy, Bellis and Josiah Schaetzle (145) won by fall. The Mustangs also got wins from Jackson Vanderheyden, Jack Hanson and Adler Kramer.
Western Dubuque got a pin from Nevin Pins at 138 and a major decision from Greyson Gardner at 170 against traditional powerhouse Bettendorf.
Earlier in the night, the Bobcats edged Cedar Falls, 34-32. Nathan Casey (132), Evan Surface (182), Emerson Lux-Morales (285), Maddox Bries (106) and Fred Kammiller (126) won by fall for Western Dubuque. Nathan Casey (132), Dakota Lau (160) and Sawyer Nauman (195) also picked up wins.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cuba City 85, Riverdale 34 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Jack Misky scored 26 points and Carter Olson added 24 to pace Cuba City. The Cubans led, 48-20, at halftime while improving to 17-1. Riley Richard chipped in 13 points for the Cubans, while Adam Schaefer led Riverdale with 11 points.
Fennimore 89, Iowa-Grant 57 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson poured in 29 points, while Warren Adam and Mason Atkins added 12 apiece and Skylar Gieseke chipped in 10 for the Golden Eagles. Iowa-Grant got 19 points from Reid Lundell and 16 from Isaac Hill, who reached the 1,000-point plateau on Monday.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 52, West Carroll 48 — At West Carroll, Ill.: Mickayla Bass and Sydney Driscoll scored 11 points apiece to lead River Ridge/Scales Mound to the victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 74, UW-Stevens Point 72 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 17 points as the Pioneers improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the WIAC. Justin Stovall added 14 points, Quentin Shields added 12, and Kyle Tuma had 10 for Platteville. Philip Flory led Stevens Point with 27 points.