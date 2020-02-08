Michael Duax scored 22 points and Jamari Smith added 10, but the Iowa Class 4A No. 9-ranked Dubuque Hempstead boys basketball team couldn’t find quite enough offense in a ranked showdown with No. 4 Waterloo West on Friday night.
The Wahawks (15-2) did just enough to pull away for the 54-43 victory in Waterloo, Iowa.
DaQuavion Walker led Waterloo West with 12 points in the defensive battle. Jack Sabers added six points as the Mustangs dropped to 13-5 overall.
Dubuque Senior 85, Waterloo East 55 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Rams (14-2) bounced back after their tough loss to No. 6 Cedar Falls on Tuesday with a win over the Trojans, led by Jim Bonifas with 21 points. Max Link added 15 points and Brock Medinger chipped in 13 for the Rams.
Linn-Mar 69, Dubuque Wahlert 60 — At Marion, Iowa: Jacob Schockemoehl poured in 31 points and TJ Fowler and Nick Bandy added 13 apiece, but the Golden Eagles came up short on the road.
Cedar Falls 62, Western Dubuque 47 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover scored 20 points to lead the Bobcats, who fell into a 33-11 deficit at halftime but battled back to make things interesting in the second half.
Mount Vernon 58, Dyersville Beckman 40 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The No. 5-ranked Mustangs (16-2) broke out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and the Trailblazers (15-4) never recovered in the rare home loss. Michael Keegan and Mason White scored 16 apiece to lead Beckman.
Monticello 44, Cascade 37 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alex Aitchison scored 13 points and Michael Trumm added nine, but the Cougars were nipped once again by rival Monticello.
Alburnett 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 52 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Vikings dropped a Tri-Rivers Conference game on the road.
Cuba City 82, Boscobel 57 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Brayden Dailey was an animal all over the floor with 35 points and 13 rebounds, Jackson Noll chipped in 12 points, and the top-ranked Cubans rolled on to 16-0 on the season.
Darlington 62, Fennimore 51 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Curtis Stone stepped up with 22 points to key the Redbirds’ SWAL victory over Fennimore, which got 17 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks from Adam Larson.
Mineral Point 72, Southwestern 45 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Liam Stumpf scored 24 points and Joah Filardo added 20 as the Pointers cruised past the Wildcats.
Iowa-Grant 96, Riverdale 52 — At Livingston, Wis.: Michael Winders scored 29 points and Isaac Hill added 22 points as the Panthers (9-8) poured it on in the big win.
Prairie du Chien 74, River Valley 57 (OT) — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Blackhawks dominated the overtime period as head coach Andy Banasik collected his 400th career win on the bench.
Galena 43, Warren 34 — At Galena, Ill.: Jacob Townsend scored 17 points and Sam Hesslebacher added 10 as the Pirates (14-11) used an 18-9 third-quarter run to rally past the Warriors (12-8).
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Waterloo West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 38 — At Moody Gym: The Iowa Class 5A No. 8-ranked Wahawks (15-4) used a pivotal 31-19 run spanning the second and third quarters to do just enough to pull away from the Mustangs (10-9), who were led by Morgan Hawkins with 12 points.
Dubuque Senior 73, Waterloo East 23 — At Nora Gym: The Rams (8-11) found their groove offensively in a rout over the Trojans, powered by a huge 28-8 run in the second quarter. Lindsey Eimers scored 16 points and Ella Noel added 13 for the Rams.
Linn-Mar 48, Dubuque Wahlert 35 — At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles fell to 7-12 on the season with the loss to the Lions, as a four-point third quarter sank their chances for a rally. Mary Kate King led Wahlert with 10 points.
Cedar Falls 64, Western Dubuque 24 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (5-14) couldn’t keep pace with the Class 5A No. 7-ranked Tigers.
Cascade 46, Monticello 35 — At Cascade, Iowa: Skylar Dolphin scored 15 points and Abby Welter added 14 as the Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Cougars (19-0) remained unbeaten to claim the River Valley Conference championship, building a 27-13 lead by halftime and holding on in the second half over the Class 3A No. 12 Panthers.
Mount Vernon 64, Dyersville Beckman 52 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell into an early 14-4 deficit and their second-half rally came up short on the road.
Maquoketa 58, Clear Creek-Amana 56 — At Tiffin, Iowa: The Cardinals (15-5) went on the road and grinded out a tough win in WaMaC Conference action over No. 12-ranked Clear Creek-Amana.
Bellevue Marquette 44, Prince of Peace 34 — At Clinton, Iowa: Miranda Peters scored 19 points and Tori Michel added 12 as the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Mohawks (18-1) continued their march to the postseason.
River Ridge (Wis.) 54, Potosi/Cassville 29 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Timberwolves again used their stout defense to key a Six Rivers Conference win on the road.
Shullsburg 78, Benton 30 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kalli Jerry scored 16 points and Kayla Klotz added 15 as the Miners (17-3) made quick work of the winless Zephyrs.
Galena 59, West Carroll 26 — At Galena, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 20 points and Mackenzie Muehleip chipped in 14 as the Pirates cruised past West Carroll on Thursday night after a slow start.
PREP BOWLING
Mustangs sweep — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Hempstead earned a sweep over Linn-Mar, as the Mustang boys secured a 3,083-2,692 win over the Lions behind a 498 series from Trent Kutsch. Beth Johll’s 382 series powered the Mustang girls to a 2,737-2,513 triumph.
Wahlert splits — At Cherry Lanes: The Golden Eagles split with Waterloo West, as Garrett Kadolph rolled a 372 series to lead the boys to a 2,613-2,529 win over the Wahawks. The Eagle girls lost, 2,699-2,577, despite a 412 series from Lola Grap.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-Platteville 28, UW-Oshkosh 9 — At Platteville, Wis.: Chase Katzenmeyer (141 pounds) and Nathan Wynsma (165) earned wins by fall to power the Pioneers in the Throwdown in the Theatre event held at the UW-P Center of the Arts.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, St. Norbert 0 — At DePere, Wis.: The Duhawks (5-2) earned a 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 sweep on the road behind Ian Walsh’s 15 kills and Patrick Hollander’s 33 assists.
Clarke drops pair — At Elgin, Ill.: Clarke (3-5) lost twice at the Judson Invite, first falling to Missouri Baptist, 25-15, 25-7, 25-14, and then losing a match to No. 4-ranked Lourdes, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17.